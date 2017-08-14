Jack Wilshere makes comeback from leg fracture for Arsenal Under-23s

Four months after suffering a broken leg, Jack Wilshere made an appearance for the Arsenal Under-23 side on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who suffered his latest injury while on loan at Bournemouth last season, played for 74 minutes as the Gunners came from two goals down to win 3-2 against Derby County U-23s.

It marked the first time in almost a year since Wilshere played a match in an Arsenal shirt, with his last outing coming in the 3-1 Premier League win over Watford on August 27.

The England international's future remains the subject of speculation as he has entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Manager Arsene Wenger said last week that Wilshere's plans for the coming season had not been finalised.

"That decision is not completely made," he said. "I want him to have a chance to play somewhere as well. We have to decide that a bit later.

"I wanted first him to come back, he is coming out of a fracture. It is the first week he is back in full training and we have to sit down together and see where we go from there."