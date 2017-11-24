Jack Wilshere poised to discuss Arsenal future with Arsene Wenger as midfielder plots path to World Cup

Jack Wilshere started for Arsenal in their 1-0 away defeat to Cologne on Thursday - Arsenal FC

Jack Wilshere is set for crunch talks with Arsène Wenger a bid to thrash out his Arsenal future.

Wilshere has admitted he could leave Arsenal in January after revealing his frustration at only playing two games in the Premier League this season.

The England midfielder will have only six months left on his contract when the transfer window opens in the New Year and he is now facing a crucial decision over his career.

With the World Cup looming in Russia this summer, Wilshere is desperate to discover if he has a future under Wenger and is poised to meet with the Arsenal manager in the next few weeks.

“I’ve said before that I want to stay here and play. I’ve been at this club for 10 years. I don’t have to say how much this club means to me, how good they have been to me,” he said.

“But at the same time as well, the boss has got to be honest with me and I’m sure he will. I think we will have to talk about that [leaving in January] when it comes down to it.

Wilshere is planning on having talks with Arsène Wenger in the next few weeks Credit: Getty Images