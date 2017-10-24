The question: Is Jack Wilshere ready for a Premier League start?

Arsenal supporters are not exactly known for frequently reaching a consensus. In fact if there was a Best Fifa award for the most argumentative set of fans, the Emirates faithful would surely be a shoe-in.

The Arsene Wenger in/out debate has been raging for almost a decade, while Arsenal FanTV shows supporters regularly getting into screaming matches over topics seemingly as mundane as the club's net spend.

One area where there is almost universal agreement though is over Jack Wilshere, and the desperate desire among Arsenal supporters for him to get back to his best after such a rotten few years with injury.

On Tuesday night Wilshere continued his recovery from the broken leg he suffered in April by making his sixth appearance of this season (and third in six days) in Arsenal's 2-1 Carabao Cup win against Norwich.

Wilshere is yet to start a league game this season, but has been very impressive in the cup competitions, and Tuesday night provided him with another opportunity to show that he is ready to become a first-choice player again.

Wilshere appeared more fired up than some of the other Gunners players in their tie against Norwich City

Credit: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Starting in the advanced wide left position he occupied so successfully against Red Star Belgrade last week, Wilshere began the match by haring after Norwich defenders and getting on the ball as much as possible.

He looked fired up, and flew himself into a meaty challenge after taking an accidental blow to the head. There were also a couple of those trademark darts beyond opposition midfielders, and a well-placed inswinging free-kick from which Olivier Giroud might have done better.

In the second half, Wilshere dropped into a deeper, more central position, and it seemed to suit him a bit better. He tends to be at his most effective with time and space on the ball, and with more of the play in front of him.

Gradually though he became frustrated with his team-mates lack of movement, and was seen exhorting Giroud to be less static on more than one occasion.

An issue for Wilshere in getting back into the Premier League side is that by playing almost exclusively in the cups, he is not getting to play with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who would undoubtedly elevate his level. For much of the night against Norwich, Wilshere looked like a senior pro being made to train with the reserves.

There was one moment midway through the second half when Wilshere nutmegged Timm Klose and strode forward purposefully, only to see the move quickly break down once he'd passed to Alex Iwobi.

Minutes later, Wilshere's powerful run ended with a flighted cross that no Arsenal player could get on the end of.

Eventually Wilshere's frustrations got the better of him and he received an overdue booking for persistent fouling towards the end of normal time. The midfielder's scowling face afterwards summarised how he most likely felt about the night as a whole up until that point.

Credit: David Klein /Reuters

There was still time for Wilshere to almost get on the score sheet, but he shot straight at Angus Gunn in the 90th minute.

He remained in the thick of the action in extra time, constantly probing for space and threading passes into space for his team-mates, but he was unable to make a telling contribution, and was substituted in the 114th minute to rapturous applause.

Part of the reason Wilshere is so popular with Arsenal supporters is because his failure to as yet fulfil his potential mirrors Arsenal's litany of near-misses in recent times. There is a sense that if Wilshere's fortunes start to turn, perhaps the team's will as well. He also possesses a fight and visible love for the club that many of the Arsenal squad - correctly or otherwise - are seen to lack.

Ultimately, Wilshere will view the match as another step towards being ready for the biggest matches. He put in a decent individual performance and the importance of getting another two hours on the clock should not be under-estimated for a player so frequently laid low by injury.

But with the competition for places being what it is, and Wenger's reluctance to rush Wilshere back into Premier League duty, his wait for an Arsenal top-flight start (527 days and counting) looks set to continue.

The Verdict

Moment which changed the match

The moment when Wenger decided: "sod it, we've had 85 minutes and not scored, I'll send on an 18-year-old rookie and see what happens."

Most influential player

The stadium announcer had barely finished reading out Eddie Nketiah's name when the substitute scored with his very first touch. Nketiah then added a second in extra time with a bullet header from Theo Walcott's corner.

Not a bad home debut.

Crowd rating

8 - The sizeable Norwich contingent - almost 9,000 fans traipsed to North London - made a terrific din throughout, and relished goading their often silent hosts.

Referee rating

6 - Andy Madley is a Championship referee and he let a number of challenges go unpunished that would have been certain fouls in the Premier League.

Madley was at least consistent, but he should have sent Mohamed Elneny off in the second half for cynically bringing down Nelson Oliveira when the last defender.

Norwich were also furious that no penalty was awarded in extra time when James Husband went down under challenge from Mathieu Debuchy. Though that one looked more marginal.

Match rating

7 - Arsenal struggled for long periods, but the match came to life towards the end of the second half and was entertainingly open in extra time.