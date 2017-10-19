Jack Wilshere says it's 'horrible' to hear people criticise Arsenal's character

Jack Wilshere has admitted it’s “horrible” to hear people question Arsenal’s character as a side and insists it's unfair to do so.

This follows Troy Deeney’s accusations that Arsenal lacked “cojones” after their 2-1 defeat by Watford on Saturday.

Speaking afterwards, the Watford forward said: “There’s a reason they lost and it was not because of one penalty. I have to watch what I say, but … having a bit of cojones, having a bit of nuts.”

But Wilshere has rebuked Deeney’s criticism, adding that “no one wants to hear those comments”.

“As a player, if your attitude is questioned, it’s horrible,” he said ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Red Star Belgrade on Thursday night. “I look around this team and you can’t question our character. People try and put us down, they always have. I don’t think the comments were justified.

“When we look back at the game, we look back at ourselves and what we did wrong. I don’t think we can look back and question our character – we did certain things wrong but we certainly did not want to let the lead slip.”

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admitted that Deeney’s words are a part of the modern game but threw his trust and support behind his players.

“I know who my players are,” the Frenchman said. “In the last seven games we had six wins and one draw. After that, the comments, that’s part of the modern game. I love my players and I trust their strength of character to respond quickly.”

