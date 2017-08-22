Jack Wilshere sent-off for Arsenal Under-23s after ugly brawl leads to tunnel altercation with Manchester City player

Jack Wilshere’s Arsenal return took a step in the wrong direction on Monday night as the England international was sent-off for his part in a mass brawl during an Arsenal Under-23s 4-3 victory against Manchester City.

The 25-year-old Wilshere was playing a leading role in the match against the City Under-23s, laying on an assist for Eddie Nketiah to score the Gunners’ third, but the game exploded into a melee in the 63rd minute when Wilshere was on the receiving end of a strong tackle from City’s Matt Smith.

Wilshere was sent crashing to the ground after passing the ball, and he reacted furiously by launching a hand into the face of Smith before leading with his head as the two clashed.

A number of players from both sides rushed in to confront each other, while referee Samuel Allison attempted to separate the two sides. However, City defender Tyreke Wilson charged into the brawl to try and get to Wilshere, and Allison decided to send both of them off for their offences.

The trouble did not stop there though, with Wilshere and Wilson making their way down the tunnel before becoming embroiled in a second confrontation that required the pair to be separated by those close to them.

