Jack Wilshere sent-off for Arsenal Under-23s after ugly brawl leads to tunnel altercation with Manchester City player

Jack Wilshere’s Arsenal return took a step in the wrong direction on Monday night as the England international was sent-off for his part in a mass brawl during an Arsenal Under-23s 4-3 victory against Manchester City.
The 25-year-old Wilshere was playing a leading role in the match against the City Under-23s, laying on an assist for Eddie Nketiah to score the Gunners’ third, but the game exploded into a melee in the 63rd minute when Wilshere was on the receiving end of a strong tackle from City’s Matt Smith.
Wilshere was sent crashing to the ground after passing the ball, and he reacted furiously by launching a hand into the face of Smith before leading with his head as the two clashed.
A number of players from both sides rushed in to confront each other, while referee Samuel Allison attempted to separate the two sides. However, City defender Tyreke Wilson charged into the brawl to try and get to Wilshere, and Allison decided to send both of them off for their offences.
The trouble did not stop there though, with Wilshere and Wilson making their way down the tunnel before becoming embroiled in a second confrontation that required the pair to be separated by those close to them.
Wilshere, who spent last season on loan with Bournemouth, is making his latest comeback from a fractured leg and has played twice for the Under-23s. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Wilshere has a future at Arsenal, but with the midfielder in the final year of his contract, there is plenty of doubt over what his next move will be.
Despite being shown a straight red card, Wilshere will not serve a senior ban, with the regulations stating that he will miss three non-senior matches as punishment for the indiscretion.
However, Wilshere was not impressed with the reporting of the story by one publication, with the midfielder taking exception to the headline of Sam Morgan’s report in The Sun.
“Evening Sam...Intrigued to hear more about how you think this is a career low for me? Would love a sit down with you? Look forward to it,” Wilshere wrote on Twitter.
Wilshere has not played for Arsenal since 27 August last year, having made two substitute appearances for the Gunners before joining Bournemouth on loan to seek regular first-team football after suffering significantly from injuries over the last three years.
He made 27 appearance for the Cherries, but failed to find the back of the net throughout the campaign and saw his season ended when he fractured his leg in April, the third time he has suffered such an injury.