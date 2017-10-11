Jackson Mabokgwane backs Oscarine Masuluke’s wonder strike for Fifa Puskas Award

Mabokgwane was the man in goal when the Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele shot-stopper did the unthinkable

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane hopes Baroka FC's Oscarine Masuluke wins the Fifa Puskas Award.

“We are happy that he has made it (onto the final shortlist). I even went to congratulate him after the game. I said it was a fantastic goal. I'm not surprised the goal is in top 3 because of the importunacy. It was in the dying minutes and he got points for his team,” Mabokgwane told PowerFM Sport.

With Baroka trailing Bucs1-0 through Justice Chabalala’s goal, Masuluke stepped forward for a corner kick in closing stages of the PSL match and it paid dividends as he beat Mabokgwane with a bicycle kick for the equalizer.

"It’s one of those goals that you see once in a while and we wish him all the best at the awards,” he said.

The goal has been nominated alongside Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud and Venezuela’s Women’s National Team Player Deyna Castellanos.

As such, Masuluke is the first African ever to be nominated for the award, and Mabokgwane admits he personally hasn’t voted for the goal to walk away with the accolade.

“Voting is for supporters, it’s for fans, people should vote for him if they like the goal. I'm a football player I don't go around voting, I only play football,” Mabokgwane concluded.