Jackson Mabokgwane praises Milutin Sredojevic impact at Orlando Pirates

The Serbian tactician appears to have revived the Sea Robbers ship following a disappointing 2016/17 season

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane says Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has made his players feel special.

“He knows our culture and has been at the club before. But the one thing that touched us as players is that on the first day he met us, he knew all of us by name. That makes you feel special as a player,” Mabokgwane told The Star.

The Buccaneers started their PSL campaign with a win over Chippa United and a draw to Baroka FC under the guidance of the former Uganda and Rwanda coach.

“He is a very knowledgeable coach who has been in the game for a long time, especially in the continent which is what made us more comfortable around him,” Mabokgwane said.

Having watched new Bucs goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands start against Chippa and Baroka, Mabokgwane is working round the clock to regain his number one spot.

“It’s important to earn the Number 1 jersey. Everything I have achieved in my life," he added.

"I’ve learned. I am working hard to earn the number 1 jersey. What makes me excited about my career is that nothing was handed to me. I’ve had to fight for everything I have,” Mabokgwane continued.

“That makes you strong. It grows you as a person because it makes you realize to have something in life, you must work hard for it," he explained.

"That’s been my football journey. I am excited about the challenges ahead of me. I know what I need to do. I have all the experience of how to win your battles,” Mabokgwane concluded.