Jacob Stockdale scores twice to hand Ireland victory over Argentina

Jacob Stockdale rubber-stamped his Test match quality with a two-try haul as Ireland beat Argentina 28-19 in Dublin.

Powerhouse Ulster wing Stockdale's double and a CJ Stander score sealed a November series clean sweep for Joe Schmidt's men, adding to victories over South Africa and Fiji. The 21-year-old Stockdale now has four tries in four Tests, and is firmly en route to realising his rich potential.

The 6ft 3in wing's tries here topped a performance as industrious as it was effective: in the Wallace High School alumnus, Ireland now boast a genuine Test star.

Joaquin Tuculet, Juan Manuel Leguizamon and Ramiro Moyano's tries proved scant consolation for a frustrated Argentina, against whom Ireland claimed some vengeance for the Pumas' 43-20 World Cup quarter-final victory in 2015.

Agustin Creevy held back the tears before kick-off during a minute's silence for the 44-strong crew of submarine ARA San Juan, lost at sea since November 17. The Pumas captain held aloft a shirt bearing the number 44 in tribute to the crew, for whom fears continue to grow amid extensive sea searches.

Creevy conceded a cheap penalty to gift Ireland the lead once the action got under way however, in from the side at a ruck, allowing Johnny Sexton to slot the opening penalty. Sexton doubled Ireland's lead from the tee when the hosts bulldozed the much-vaunted Pumas scrum, with Cian Healy receiving the back-slapping plaudits from team-mates.

Nicolas Sanchez fluffed a long-range penalty shot for the visitors, but then Ireland struck. Chris Farrell's lovely soft hands for Sexton on the loop shredded the Pumas line, and the fly-half ghosted on before sending Stockdale under the posts.

