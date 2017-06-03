Jaded AFC Leopards touch down in Tanzania

Ingwe have had a season to forget in current campaign and will be aiming to use the tournament to reinvent their lost form

Troubled AFC Leopards have arrived in Tanzania for SportPesa Super Cup hoping for good tidings in the inaugural tournament.

Ingwe have had a season to forget and will be aiming to use the tournament to reinvent their lost form. Their sluggish run in the domestic league led to the premature exit of head coach, Briton Stewart Hall and all eyes will be on assistant coach Dennis Kitambi, who will take charge.

Rachier: KPL will not sue pay TV firm SuperSport

Skipper Bernard Mang`oli will captain the squad which has among others custodian Ian Otieno. AFC Leopards will start their campaign for the tournament against Vodacom Premier League's new boys Singida United on June 5.

Full Squad: Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno, Gabriel Andika, Edwin Mukolwe; Defenders: Joshua Mawira, Ramadhan Yakubu, Marcus Abwao, Salim Abdalla, Mike Kibwage, Dennis Sikhayi; Midfielders: Bernard Mang'oli, Whyvonne Isuza, Harun Nyakha, Allan Katerrega, Gilbert Fiamenyo, Marcelus Ingotsi; Forwards: Vincent Oburu, Samuel Ndung'u, Paul Kiongera, Andrew Tololwa and Duncan Otieno.