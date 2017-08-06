Jadeja suspended for final Sri Lanka Test

India's Ravindra Jadeja has been suspended for the third and final Test against Sri Lanka after amassing six demerit points in a 24-month period.

The top-ranked Test bowler's latest penalty came following an incident that occurred during the third day of the second Test in Colombo - after which he was named man of the match.

At the end of the 58th over, Jadeja was deemed to have thrown the ball dangerously in the direction of Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne.

In addition to the three demerit points that moved Jadeja on to six overall, the all-rounder was fined 50 per cent of his match fee.

India moved into an unassailable lead after beating Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs on Sunday, Jadeja taking 5-152 in the second innings.