Jagr to make Flames debut against Kings

Jagr joined the Flames on a one-year deal last week and the 45-year-old forward will take to the ice to face the Kings in NHL action at Staples Centre.

After missing Calgary's first three games of the regular season, 13-time All-Star and two-time Stanley Cup champion Jagr will suit up and begin his 23rd season with his ninth NHL franchise.

"He's practiced on that line. He's been here a week, so there's no need to make it any bigger than it is," head coach Glen Gulutzan said after the morning skate.

"We had those chats already. Now they've just got to go out and play. Jags had been in on all the meetings and knows the systems. [We have to] just make sure he gets the right amount of minutes and see how it goes with the chemistry."

Jagr spent last season with the Florida Panthers, playing in all 82 games and logging 16 goals with 30 assists.

He also passed Mark Messier for second on the all-time career points list in December. His 1,914 points are second only to Wayne Gretzky's NHL record (2,857 points), though he needs just 57 games to become the all-time leader for NHL games played.