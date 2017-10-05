Jagr joins Flames on one-year deal

A free agent since leaving the Florida Panthers, 45-year-old Jaromir Jagr will play his 25th NHL season with the Calgary Flames.

The Calgary Flames have signed 45-year-old forward Jaromir Jagr on a one-year contract, it was announced on Wednesday.

A free agent since leaving the Florida Panthers, the future hockey Hall of Famer will play his 25th NHL season in Calgary.

Jagr is the leading point scorer among active NHL players and has the second most points in history with 765 goals and 1149 assists, behind Wayne Gretzky.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion and 13-time All-Star scored 16 goals with 30 assists for the Panthers last season, playing in all 82 games.

"We watched a lot of his shifts from last year,'' said general manager Brad Treliving. "Correction, we watched all of his shifts from last year.

"He still has that ability inside the blue line to hold onto pucks. His mind is at an elite level. He still makes plays.

"Is pace his strongest asset? No, but then you figure how you support speed around him and ultimately allow him to bring his assets into play.

"He's different than other guys at 45 who depend primarily on pace.

"If you don't know what Jaromir Jagr's all about by now you haven't been paying attention. We want to get better. We feel he can make us better. So you do the deal."