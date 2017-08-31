Jaguars owner: It doesn't matter where we play Texans

Shad Khan will support whatever decision the NFL makes in regards to the location of the Jacksonville Jaguars' clash with the Houston Texans

There is no guarantee the Houston Texans will be able to host the Jacksonville Jaguars during the opening week of the NFL season, but Shad Khan is not worried.

Due to the flooding from hurricane Harvey and individuals taking shelter in NRG Stadium, the Texans may not be able to stage a game there for opening day on September 10.

But whatever the Texans and the NFL agree to do with regards to the location of their matchup with the Jaguars, Jacksonville owner Khan will be more than willing to oblige.

"The Jacksonville Jaguars will support whatever scheduling decision the NFL makes," he said Wednesday.

"What's most important to me and everyone in Jacksonville isn't where we'll play the Texans on Week One, but that the City of Houston and its people recover quickly, safely and successfully."

The Texans' fourth preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys was cancelled as Houston was finally safe enough for players to make it back to their families who were stuck in the city during the storm.

No decision has been made yet by the NFL, but with the Astros already coming back to Houston for MLB games, it is likely NRG Stadium will be ready sooner rather than later.