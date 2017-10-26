Jaguars sign LB Smith to four-year extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed linebacker Telvin Smith on a four-year deal reportedly worth $50million.

Smith was a fifth-round pick in 2014 and has averaged 89 tackles in his three years in the NFL. He led the Jaguars with 98 tackles in 2016.

"It's been a privilege these last four years, and there is so much that I want to accomplish as a team-mate and as an individual in this league," Smith said in a statement.

"We have created a bond in that locker room and everyone is committed to our goal of winning football games. I am honoured to be a part of that culture and help continue to lead this team in the right direction."

The 26-year-old has thrice been named the NFL Player of the Week and was the 83rd best player in NFL Network's annual Top 100 which is voted on by the players.

Smith was in the final year of his rookie deal.