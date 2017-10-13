Jamaal Lascelles's fighting spirit has shaken and stirred Newcastle - and it all started with one changing room fight

The visiting dressing room at St Mary’s Stadium was silent. It was only half-time and Newcastle were only trailing 2-0 but they were beaten. It was 2016 and Newcastle were going down without a fight.

Jamaal Lascelles, just 22 and new to the first team, and indeed the club, rounded on Daryl Janmaat, who had limped off after missing a through ball in the move that led to Southampton’s second goal.

Lascelles questioned his character and once bodies were between the pair, Janmaat responded by eventually punching a door that broke two of his fingers. Newcastle were being beaten by inanimate objects back then.

That evening, in the corridors of a football stadium, where footballers are expected to find the answers to the problems that keep supporters awake at night, the young defender spoke.

“We need bigger characters on the pitch,” he said. “We need players who care and who are going to get after each other. We have lacked it this season and no matter how good you are, if you don’t have that fight and hunger and desire, it doesn’t matter. We need to play with more heart. We need more desire.”

Given the inertia in that dressing room, it was revelatory. Newcastle had lost 5-1 at Crystal Palace in November and Lascelles, then a used substitute, led the inquest as the captain, Fabricio Coloccini, sat quiet. He was sent off at Everton and was heard on camera shouting, “No-one gives a f***!” as he went off.

It showed more than anything that Lascelles cared and when Moussa Sissoko, Georginio Wijnaldum and eventually Janmaat left the relegated club, Rafa Benitez took Lascelles to one side and told him he was captain of a different club. “Yeah, it was a gulp moment,” the player said later in the campaign, by which time Newcastle were top of the Championship and had a foot back in the Premier League.