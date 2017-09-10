Jamaal Lascelles leads by example as resilient Newcastle beat Swansea despite the absence of Rafa Benitez

The telephone conversation between Rafa Benitez and Antonio Gomez that provided the line of communication for the entirety of Newcastle’s visit to Swansea would really have been worth a listen at around quarter past five on Sunday afternoon.

At that point Tammy Abraham had rounded Rob Elliot and looked set to give Swansea a lead that in truth they did not deserve.

In the summer, rather than celebrate his wedding anniversary, Benitez drove down to St George’s Park and persuaded the young England Under-21 forward to move to St James’ Park once the transfer window opened.

Abraham told his friends he was going to Newcastle but to the consternation of Benitez - another story and one that has already been told - and because Swansea offered the 20-year-old more money, the intended transfer did not happen.

Newcastle’s summer moved on a different trajectory pretty much from that point - although it is without doubt recovering - and then, on the hour mark, with Benitez homebound with his family in the Wirral, as he further recovers from a medical procedure to deal with an infection following a hernia operation, Abraham was sent through by Leroy Fer, rounded the Republic Ireland international Elliot, and shot into an open goal.

The telephone line at that point, which was how Benitez passed message all afternoon to his staff, and then to his players, would most likely have went a deep Spanish blue.

At times a football club needs a bit more than style, or flair, or even, dare say it these days, expensive transfers. It needs heart and passion and people who give a monkeys for the cause.

With the scores tied at nil-nil, and Abraham’s shot heading towards the goal behind which the 2000 fans who had travelled 300 miles from Newcastle were housed, Jamaal Lascelles launched himself into the kind of sliding block the club’s players did not even make the last time the club were in this division, two season’s ago.

Lascelles slid and urged his body to make the block, which it did, as he slid towards the far post of Elliot’s goal. He made the block and fortune followed him as the ball hit his chest (not his arm) and went behind for a corner. It was a captain’s block.

The last time Newcastle were a Premier League club they did not have one, or leaders in the dressing room that Benitez inherited, and Lascelles, a young man, shouted at everybody who would listen as to why.

