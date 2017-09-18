Jamaican standouts paying price for national team's low FIFA ranking

HARRISON, N.J. — Fans at Red Bull Arena were treated to a jaw-dropping goalkeeping display from Andre Blake on Sunday, as the Philadelphia Union star made eight saves in a 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls. It was the kind of game we've come to expect from Blake, one that surely had some wondering why he hasn't made the jump to Europe yet.

The reality is Blake is more than good enough to have already yielded the kind of transfer offers that would have paved the way for his move abroad, but the Jamaican is the victim of his own national team's track record of mediocrity. It's a track record he is working to change, but one that has already cost him and other Jamaicans.

Sources confirmed to Goal that Premier League sides Brighton and Crystal Palace made multi-million dollar offers for Blake this past summer after his outstanding CONCACAF Gold Cup showing. Unfortunately for Blake and the interested clubs, the deals fell apart because Blake doesn't qualify for a U.K. work permit. The main reason for Blake's inability to secure a work permit? Jamaica's low FIFA ranking.

Players who play regularly for national teams ranked in the top 50 of FIFA's rankings qualify for work permits to play in England automatically. Jamaica is currently ranked 61st and hasn't been in the top 50 in more than a decade. That reality has made it impossible for Jamaican players to make moves to the Premier League, even when teams have the desire and transfer resources to make it happen.

"I knew everything all the way, and it's such a tough situation," Blake told Goal when asked about the Premier League transfer options falling through this summer. "But I can't get too worked up over it, even though it's a very good opportunity I'm missing out on. Maybe it's not time yet, or maybe it wasn't meant to be. I've just got to keep working hard and maybe some day, some how, if it's supposed to be it will happen."

Blake starred for Jamaica at this summer's Gold Cup, helping the Reggae Boyz make a run to the final. He wasn't the only Jamaican player to impress and draw interest from England. Red Bulls left back Kemar Lawrence generated interest from teams in the Premier League and League Championship, but Jamaica's low ranking made securing a work permit impossible for him as well.

"It's hard to know that you want to play in that top division, that top league, and you can't get to go because of stipulations like that," Lawrence told Goal. "It's their rules and you have to live by it.

"We talk about it on a regular basis, but these things take time," Lawrence added. "More than one time opportunities like that have presented themselves for me, but we already know that if they're not talking about a $10 million or $11 million transfer it's a no-no for Jamaican players in England."

Former Jamaican national team striker and 2003 MLS Rookie of the Year Damani Ralph knows all too well about the problem presented by Jamaica's low ranking, and the work permit hurdle it has created. He is now a player agent who represents several Jamaican players in MLS, including Lawrence, and he sees an opportunity for several Jamaicans to make the move to Europe if the Reggae Boys can climb into the top 50, and maintain a place there long enough to meet the requirements for an automatic work permit for their players.

