James Anderson 'relieved' to claim wicket 500 and now has Glenn McGrath's record in his sights

James Anderson admitted he was a relieved man after reaching the landmark of 500 Test wickets on the second day of this series finale against West Indies at Lord’s.

Anderson became the sixth bowler – and third seamer behind only Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh – in the history of the sport to achieve the feat.

After being left stranded on 499 on the opening day of this Test, Anderson got there by uprooting Kraigg Brathwaite’s middle stump in the third over of West Indies’ second innings to spark a raucous two-minute ovation from an ecstatic Lord’s crowd.





By the end of a day that saw the tourists close with a lead of 22 on 93 for three, the 35-year-old had 501 wickets after also bowling Kieran Powell.

England are now favourites to win this deciding Test at Lord’s but all the talk at stumps was about the man of the moment rather than the state of the match.

“It feels good,” said Anderson. “It’s a bit surreal. I can’t believe I have this many wickets or I have played this much cricket. I’m a bit relieved to have it out of the way.

"Ideally, I’d have done it yesterday but, from the team’s point of view, we bowled really well.

“To get it out the way early on was great because the game situation is so tight so now we could concentrate on that and it’s a real help.

"I’ve got the ball – it’s got a massive dent in it from where it hit the stumps. We tried to carry on with it but it was almost split down the middle so we had to change it.”

Lord’s is where Anderson also took his first Test wicket against Zimbabwe 15 years ago and the Lancastrian admitted the emotion of the occasion today took him by surprise.

"It’s a great place to bowl. It was an amazing ovation. It’s such a special place for me – to get my first wicket and my 500th here is something that will live with me for a long time.

“I felt a bit emotional on the field because my family were there – my kids, parents, missus. Knowing they were there made it very special.

“Also sharing it with guys I’ve played over 100 Tests with and seeing how pleased they were for me made it very emotional. The emotions I normally go through are anger and frustration but today I wouldn’t say I was a bit more teary but emotional. I don’t normally get like that and it took me a bit by surprise.”

Anderson, who has 34 wickets so far this summer in seven Tests, needs another 63 to overtake McGrath’s mark of 563 and become the most prolific seam bowler in Test history.

He added: "I’m just trying to stay fit and on the field. I’m loving playing cricket at the moment. I feel fit. If I keep going for another couple of years I might get near to Glenn McGrath.”