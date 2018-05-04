Cricket: James Anderson causes stir with platinum blonde hair

As one of the world's most prolific seam bowlers, James Anderson naturally draws attention, but it was his surprising new hairstyle that turned heads on Friday.

England's record wicket-taker experimented with a few bold hairdos during the early days of his career, but has sported a more conservative look in recent years.

However, on day one of Lancashire's County Championship clash with Somerset, the 35-year-old caused many an eyebrow to be raised as he took to the field with his hair dyed platinum blonde.

Sadly for Anderson, his new look was the main talking point on a personal level at Old Trafford as he finished the day without a wicket, while his former England colleague Marcus Trescothick, who fractured the fifth metartasal on his right foot, and George Bartlett scored centuries to help Somerset to 321-5 at stumps.