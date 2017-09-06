James Anderson on England, West Indies, the Ashes and bowling his way to 500

James Anderson may be on the verge of becoming only the third seam bowler in history to break the 500-wicket barrier in Tests but the modest leader of England’s attack admits he finds it surreal to think about what he has achieved in the game.

Now 35, Anderson last week insisted he wants to carry on playing until the age of 40 if his body holds up.

That has not been a problem this summer, with Anderson taking 30 wickets at an average of 15.90 ahead of what will be his seventh Test match in nine weeks.

It has taken his career tally to 497, meaning three or more in the final Investec Test against West Indies at Lord’s starting on Thursday will see the Lancastrian become just the third seamer behind Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh – and sixth bowler overall - to reach 500.

Anderson, who overtook Ian Botham two years ago to become England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, said: “I don’t look at stats but because there’s not many people who have done it you know the people who are up there.

“I didn’t think I would play this much for England or get this many wickets. It’s very surreal to think I’ve achieved what I have and I’m thrilled I’ve been able to play for so long and have the success I’ve had. Five hundred wasn’t in my mind at the start of the summer – I knew over seven Tests I’d have to bowl very well and everything go my way to get near it. So, to be as close as I am to it is somewhere I didn’t expect to be. I know I’m talking about it but I really don’t want to think about it.”

View photos Anderson is three short of joining McGrath and Walsh in a very exclusive club (Getty) More

Anderson would probably already have reached the landmark in the second Test at Headingley had a West Indies team crushed inside three days at Edgbaston not chased down 322 to pull off one of the biggest shocks of cricket’s modern era.

With the three-match series now locked at 1-1, this week’s encounter at Lord’s takes on added significance over and above Anderson’s personal milestone.

“I know it’s there but I’m trying not to think about it – it’s an important game for us,” he said. “I try and focus on the win we need. I’m a bit of a believer in fate so if it’s meant to be this week then it will happen – as long as we get the win I’m not too fussed.”

View photos Anderson and Broad are still at the very top of their game (Getty) More

The defeat in Leeds again flagged up England’s worrying tendency to regress after starting a series well.

Read More