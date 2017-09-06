James Anderson on England, West Indies, the Ashes and bowling his way to 500

James Anderson may be on the verge of becoming only the third seam bowler in history to break the 500-wicket barrier in Tests but the modest leader of England’s attack admits he finds it surreal to think about what he has achieved in the game.
Now 35, Anderson last week insisted he wants to carry on playing until the age of 40 if his body holds up.
That has not been a problem this summer, with Anderson taking 30 wickets at an average of 15.90 ahead of what will be his seventh Test match in nine weeks.
It has taken his career tally to 497, meaning three or more in the final Investec Test against West Indies at Lord’s starting on Thursday will see the Lancastrian become just the third seamer behind Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh – and sixth bowler overall - to reach 500.
Anderson, who overtook Ian Botham two years ago to become England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, said: “I don’t look at stats but because there’s not many people who have done it you know the people who are up there.
“I didn’t think I would play this much for England or get this many wickets. It’s very surreal to think I’ve achieved what I have and I’m thrilled I’ve been able to play for so long and have the success I’ve had. Five hundred wasn’t in my mind at the start of the summer – I knew over seven Tests I’d have to bowl very well and everything go my way to get near it. So, to be as close as I am to it is somewhere I didn’t expect to be. I know I’m talking about it but I really don’t want to think about it.”
Anderson would probably already have reached the landmark in the second Test at Headingley had a West Indies team crushed inside three days at Edgbaston not chased down 322 to pull off one of the biggest shocks of cricket’s modern era.
With the three-match series now locked at 1-1, this week’s encounter at Lord’s takes on added significance over and above Anderson’s personal milestone.
“I know it’s there but I’m trying not to think about it – it’s an important game for us,” he said. “I try and focus on the win we need. I’m a bit of a believer in fate so if it’s meant to be this week then it will happen – as long as we get the win I’m not too fussed.”
The defeat in Leeds again flagged up England’s worrying tendency to regress after starting a series well.
It happened earlier this summer against South Africa, when a win at Lord’s was followed by a heavy defeat at Trent Bridge. Joe Root’s team recovered to win the final two Tests and the series. It’s something they will need to do again this week.
“If it becomes a big enough problem that we lose series then it is going to be a big problem but fortunately, so far, we beat South Africa and are in with a shout in this series,” said Anderson. “So, as long as we can keep winning series then I don’t think it matters too much.”
Lord’s will be the final Test for Ottis Gibson, England’s fast bowling coach, before he leaves to take over as South Africa’s new head coach.
Gibson has been integral to both Anderson and Stuart Broad’s development during his two spells with England that have spanned a decade and his successor, whoever that may be, has a hard act to follow.
“I’ve loved working with him,” said Anderson. “Me and Stuart are very fortunate he knows us better than anyone and if there is anything slightly wrong he’s straight on and will let us know and try and iron things out. He has an amazing cricket brain working out opposition batsmen - he thinks brilliantly.”
England have yet to decide whether this week’s final Test will be Anderson’s last action before this winter’s Ashes series in Australia.
The departure date for that tour is October 28 and Anderson admits: “If we play county cricket for rest of season and then have a break in October will we be undercooked for the Ashes or do we have a break now and then ramp up bowling again at the start of October? It’s up in the air. Obviously, Lancs are pushing for the [County Championship] title so part of me would like to play.”
As for the Ashes itself, Anderson has no worries about getting through all five Tests in Australia. Yet having experienced whitewashes in 2006-07 and 2013-14 in between being the leading wicket-taker during England’s win in 2010-11, he knows how tough it will be to win Down Under.
“I’ve had mixed success there so it’s finding what works for me – what has worked before,” said Anderson. “The thing about 10-11 was there was always something in the wicket – last time there wasn’t – so it is trying to get the plans right. If there is seam movement we’re in the game. If there isn’t, we need something to fall back on.”
Investec is the title sponsor of Test match cricket in England. For Out of the Ordinary thinking visit investec.com/cricket