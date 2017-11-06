James Anderson ready to consider vice-captaincy role, but is focused on job in hand as England prepare for the Ashes
James Anderson has indicated he would not refuse the England vice-captaincy if it is offered to him when the management decide on Ben Stokes’s replacement in the coming week, but added “it’s not something I’ve thought about.”
Arriving in Adelaide after a three-hour flight from Perth across the Great Australian Bight, Anderson had more immediate concerns, like the day/night pink-ball practice game starting on Wednesday against a Cricket Australia XI, not to mention the evening temperature which was colder than for England’s day/night Test at Edgbaston against West Indies last August.
“It’s not something I’ve thought about,” Anderson said when asked about the England vice-captaincy. “My responsibility as a senior player is to bring experience to the group. Myself, Alastair [Cook] and Stuart Broad all bring experience to the group and our job is to try and help out where we can. There are a lot of players on this tour who have not played in an Ashes series before and not toured Australia before, so our job is to try and help as much as we can.”
A vice-captain will only be needed to take over if Joe Root is injured or ill during the Ashes series, which is improbable: neither of Root’s predecessors, Cook or Andrew Strauss, left the field for more than a few minutes. Besides, when Anderson captained Lancashire at the start of last season against Essex, he said afterwards: “Did I enjoy it? Not really, no," although he added: "If we’d’ve won I’d have said yes.”
Anderson has his hands full with the inexperienced seamers: none of Chris Woakes, Craig Overton or Jake Ball has played a Test in Australia before. “That’s part and parcel of our job as a senior player having played over 100 Tests. It’s kind of your responsibility to be a leader. Myself and Stuart try and lead the bowling attack and Alastair has been captain in the past. With Joe as captain, we have a nice leadership group there.”
But Anderson would not turn the request down if Cook decided he did not want to become Root's official deputy and revisit the job of leading. “Of course not, I wouldn’t,” Anderson said. “But in the last couple of years, I’ve seen my role in the team as a leader. With young bowlers coming into the team I’ve tried to help out as much as I can on and off the field, I think it’s important that Joe has people he can rely upon."
It is an important practice game as the second Test at Adelaide shapes as England’s best chance of a win, because the pitch has to be grassier, to conserve the pink ball, and will therefore offer seam movement like nowhere else in this series. And England’s pace attack is more suited to the patient work of seam bowling than Australia’s fast bowlers who strain for wickets.
“We’ve played one pink-ball Test in England but not with a Kookaburra,” Anderson said. “So coming over here and having the chance to practice with that and play in a first-class game is really important for us.
“I’ve heard the pink Kookaburra does swing a bit more which is good for all bowlers, to be honest. I guess finding out how much the ball swings and what time of day it swings will be really useful for us.
“We spoke to the South Africans in our summer and they said it was difficult in the twilight period and when the lights came on. So we tried to tap into them for as much information as we could. It’s important we use the practice and the game to see which stages are important in that case."
There is no immediate reason why this Adelaide Test should be a day/nighter because a capacity crowd of 50,000 is guaranteed. But there is a longer-term missionary purpose in that the television audience is expected to be several times higher than it would have been for a daytime Test, with more women and children attracted to watch.
“The game I played in England, and having seen a couple of the Tests at the Adelaide Oval, the spectacle is fantastic, specially when you get a full crowd,” Anderson said. “It’s something different and the games are a fantastic spectacle."