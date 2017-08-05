James Anderson steals the show with four wickets as England take control of final Test against South Africa

Anderson was sensational as England seized control of the Test: Getty

James Anderson, wreaking havoc from the end that now bears his name, effectively administered the last rites on South Africa’s series hopes with a devastating exhibition of swing bowling that put England inexorably on the path to victory in this final Test.

England’s leading all-time wicket-taker took just three deliveries to strike at the newly-christened James Anderson End, trapping Dean Elgar lbw.

But it was his three wickets after tea on this second day that precipitated a collapse that saw South Africa close on 220 for nine, 142 runs behind England’s first-innings total of 362 and seemingly out of this match.

The tourists, who had started the final session on 93 for three, must win to avoid their first Test series defeat in England since 1998.

However, surely nothing can stand between the hosts, who went into this final Test with a 2-1 lead, and a notable triumph in Joe Root’s first series as captain.

The Manchester weather could still play a part over the final three days.

Yet even if the forecast rain does appear, there is surely more than enough time for England to wrap up a victory that would see them seal their first Test series win in over a year with a flourish.

Anderson may have turned 35 last Sunday and the re-naming of Old Trafford’s Pavilion End in his honour may have felt like a gesture towards a man who is nearing the end of his career.

But he is showing no signs of slowing up, with the dismissals of Elgar, Faf Du Plessis, Temba Bavuma and Theunis De Bruyn taking his tally for the series to 17 wickets at an average of 15.35.

Anderson has never taken a five-wicket haul on his home ground. He will hope Root throws him the ball in the morning so he can finally have a crack at achieving that feat.

It was by no means a one-man performance by England, though, on this second day as Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali also played significant parts in guiding their team to a position of dominance.

Bairstow batted brilliantly with the tail to reach the brink of his fourth Test century. In the end, he fell one run short, becoming the 13th England Test batsman to be dismissed for 99.

He would later reach a century of a different kind, Hashim Amla caught down the legside to become Bairstow’s 100th dismissal as a Test wicketkeeper.

