James Anderson and Stuart Broad show there is life in England's old dogs

Broad and Anderson have 240 Tests and 899 wickets between them - and they are not finished there - Getty Images AsiaPac

The Ashes turned brutal, as they always do, this time with a blow to Joe Root’s helmet that brought a doctor on the field along with the ghosts of old confrontations, with their bruises and their grudges.

With the crack of a ball on Root’s lid, and the displacement of its stem guard, which dropped from the grille, you could feel this series ascend to its traditional hostility. Through Steve Smith’s unbeaten stand of 141, England’s batsmen were exposed to a late and hellish trial of aggressive bowling on a quickening track. Alastair Cook and James Vince paid with their wickets, while Root said goodbye to a busted helmet, as well as any hope he might have had that England could maintain their relaxed demeanour all the way through five Tests.

With the intensity turned up, and the ball now striking heads, England will need to summon the street fighter within. Some have answered that call many times in big matches and will do so again. The obvious place to start is their two toughest bowlers.

Jimmy Anderson was not short of motivation, but whatever the leering local said as England’s leading wicket taker left the field for tea was too cutting to ignore. Anderson stopped, gave the punter a death stare and a few words and continued down the tunnel muttering to himself.

To regain the Ashes, Australia will still have to go through Anderson, 35, and Stuart Broad, 31, the Lennon and McCartney of English bowling, who looked a fair way short of decrepit as Root’s men toiled to stop Steve Smith wiping out their lead.

Anderson takes Tim Paine's wicket Credit: Getty Images AsiaPac More