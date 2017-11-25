James Anderson and Stuart Broad show there is life in England's old dogs
The Ashes turned brutal, as they always do, this time with a blow to Joe Root’s helmet that brought a doctor on the field along with the ghosts of old confrontations, with their bruises and their grudges.
With the crack of a ball on Root’s lid, and the displacement of its stem guard, which dropped from the grille, you could feel this series ascend to its traditional hostility. Through Steve Smith’s unbeaten stand of 141, England’s batsmen were exposed to a late and hellish trial of aggressive bowling on a quickening track. Alastair Cook and James Vince paid with their wickets, while Root said goodbye to a busted helmet, as well as any hope he might have had that England could maintain their relaxed demeanour all the way through five Tests.
With the intensity turned up, and the ball now striking heads, England will need to summon the street fighter within. Some have answered that call many times in big matches and will do so again. The obvious place to start is their two toughest bowlers.
Jimmy Anderson was not short of motivation, but whatever the leering local said as England’s leading wicket taker left the field for tea was too cutting to ignore. Anderson stopped, gave the punter a death stare and a few words and continued down the tunnel muttering to himself.
To regain the Ashes, Australia will still have to go through Anderson, 35, and Stuart Broad, 31, the Lennon and McCartney of English bowling, who looked a fair way short of decrepit as Root’s men toiled to stop Steve Smith wiping out their lead.
England failed in that quest, as Smith dragged Australia by the scruff from 76-4 to 328 all out - 26 runs in front (England led by seven at close of play). But the obituarists will not be sniffing around England’s two senior seamers when the team head to Adelaide.
Even with a nagging side complaint which sent him off the field for treatment - and the usual concerns about his shoulder - Anderson was in his element in this cauldron, where ribaldry competes with downright rudeness, with the dial veering in Broad’s case to loathing.
Broad, as we know, is impervious to mob hostility, which brings a grin to his face. To be the bete noir of Australian crowds and enjoy it is not something many of us could manage. But Broad is an expert at detachment, and always backs himself to put the heat on Australia’s batsmen because he has the gift of accuracy.
Australia’s fightback looked more convincing than it was. It was built almost entirely on Smith’s 141 not out, with Shaun Marsh the only other batsman to pass 50 in the innings, but sent this Test swinging back in Australia’s favour as England’s batsmen were forced to the crease late in the afternoon, with the crowd’s beer-ometer rising. Vulture Street, the Gabba’s postal address, also served as the road Australia’s pacemen were charging down, as Cook was caught by Starc off Hazlewood for 11.
Whatever Smith did to England’s spirits, though, Broad and Anderson could not be held responsible. Anderson took the wickets of Peter Handscomb and Tim Paine while Broad dismissed Cameron Bancroft, Marsh and Mitchell Starc. Both went for less than two an over and helped trap Smith in a long barren spell in which Root’s creative field placements complemented the experience of his two most dependable bowlers across a combined total of 54 overs.
Broad and Anderson can look back on 240 Tests between them and have taken in an astonishing 899 wickets in the five-day game. Australia’s three young quicks have played 75 Tests between them. The exaggeration police would not come calling if you said this has been one of the most redoubtable partnerships in English sport. Last summer in India, pundits sensed the beginning of the end of Anderson, who had other ideas, and has drawn fresh impetus running in for Root, who has that precious captain’s talent of making people want to play for him.
On the Gabba’s third day, the freshest memories were of Cook and Vince falling, and Root trying to smile through the shock of being smashed in the head protector by the kind of delivery Australia’s fast bowlers had been promising all week. For balance, and to stiffen English resolve, you could think back to Broad dismissing Starc caught and bowled two balls after the tailender had hoiked him for six; or the 85th over of Australia’s innings, when Anderson bowled with superb precision at Smith. The best v the best: a clash for purists.
As England’s Ashes rookies reflected on a day that confirmed the switchback nature of this rivalry, and the physical risks involved, they and their leaders will have taken comfort from knowing Anderson and Broad are still up for the fight. Their captain’s helmet may be smashed but his resolve is unlikely to be broken. The question that dominated the start of this series now raises its head again. When conditions suit, will Australia’s fast bowlers, supported by Smith’s ownership of the crease and Nathan Lyon’s spin, be too much for England’s batsmen to bear?
The old punchers Anderson and Broad have had their share of showdowns. But another big one is upon them. As Jake Ball and Chris Woakes develop, the probing and precision of Anderson and Broad are needed again to keep Australia quiet. The battle of the ball has started.