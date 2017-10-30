James 'happy' at Bayern after overcoming issues with form and weather

James Rodriguez insists he is “happy” at Bayern Munich as he continues to adjust to the demands of life in Germany.

The Colombia international linked up with the reigning Bundesliga champions over the summer in an initial loan switch from Real Madrid, which includes the option for a permanent transfer.

His early struggles suggested that a big-money move may not be best for all concerned, with the 26-year-old’s form mirroring that of Bayern as they stumbled out of the blocks under Carlo Ancelotti.

James has, however, been back to his best of late – taking his contribution to two goals and five assists in the Bundesliga so far – and he is starting to feel more settled in different surroundings and a colder climate.

He told the Bundesliga’s official website after netting in a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig: “I had some pain in my back before the DFB Cup game against Leipzig last Wednesday, but I'm back to my best now.

“I try to give my all in every training session in order to show my qualities in our matches. Obviously I still need to adapt to my new life here in Munich, but it's getting better every day. I like it here.”

