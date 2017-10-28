James DeGale and Lee Selby could prompt golden age for British boxing
The promotional rivalry that could lift British boxing to a new level ramped up this week when British world champions James DeGale and Lee Selby signed up to defend their belts on the same night at London’s Copper Box Arena.
DeGale, the IBF supermiddleweight title holder, and IBF featherweight king Selby both fight on Saturday, Dec 9 as part of Frank Warren’s stable of fighters, which is threatening to rival Eddie Hearn’s in a golden period for the sport in this country.
With the Ring Magazine’s 2016 Fighter of the Year Carl Frampton having signed an exclusive deal with Warren in recent weeks, and with Billy Joe Saunders having announced the next defence of his WBO middleweight crown last week, the veteran promoter is creating the kind of leverage with his BoxNation TV to rival Eddie Hearn’s relationship with Sky Sports.
Competition is good for the promoters, but even better for the boxers and fans, ensuring the most exciting bouts are put on.
“We’ve always been very competitive, and it has taken time to get where we need to be for the long haul,”
Warren, whose TV channel is six years old in December, told The Sunday Telegraph.
Warren created a dual broadcast deal with BT Sport this year, and it is beginning to pay dividends.“BT Sport has been a game-changer for us and having guys now coming to fight for us is fantastic,” added Warren.
“What we’ve also got is a group of young fighters coming through who by the end of next year will eclipse anything anyone else has – and I mean in the world. We’ve spent a fortune developing a lot of young fighters in recent years and we see that coming to fruition.”
Warren’s emerging crop of fighters include 20-year-old heavyweight Daniel Dubois – who has famously put Anthony Joshua on the canvas in sparring – Anthony Yarde, the European light heavyweight champion on the cusp of challenging for world honours, and Zelfa Barrett, the undefeated super featherweight boxer. “We are in good shape,” Warren said. “The heavyweight division captures all the attention. But if it was today and Anthony Joshua was just beginning to decide on his future, we would have clearly been in the mix for him to join us.”
But with boxing featured across several platforms – ITV has its own pay-per-view arm and is screening the series for the Muhammad Ali Trophy that includes supermiddleweights George Groves, Chris Eubank Jr and Callum Smith – the landscape for the sport is as vibrant as it has been for more than 30 years, when boxing was a staple on terrestrial channels.
Saunders, indeed, could be one of the big hitters in 2018 if he comes through a tough challenge on Dec 16 in Montreal against David Lemieux, the former IBF world middleweight champion and a man with very heavy hands.
“Styles make fights,” said the unbeaten Saunders. “It’s the classic match-up between the boxer and the puncher and I’m looking forward to it. I was born to fight, and I’m going to prove it by unifying the belts as soon as I’m done with David.
“Lemieux shows a lot of heart when he comes to fight but the real truth is, I’m too slick and too good for him. I’m in boxing to win and defend my belt all over the world. Lemieux is my tester for the winner of ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin [after their rematch].”
Frampton, meanwhile, the three-time world champion will make his highly-anticipated homecoming at the SSE Arena Belfast on Nov 18, with the fight being broadcast live on BT Sport and BoxNation. “I felt that the overall package that Frank Warren and BT Sport were offering me was the deciding factor,” said Frampton. “I’m desperate to kick on and I’m looking forward to repaying the fans for showing their support in me.
“This is a deal I believe will give me the best chance to have massive fights that I crave and I have been guaranteed that I will be fighting at Windsor Park next summer.”
DeGale and Selby will be formally unveiled as new signings at a news conference this week. DeGale, now 31, became the first British boxer to win both an Olympic gold medal and a professional world title when he defeated Andre Dirrell for the vacant IBF 168lb title in the United States in May 2015. Two defences and a draw with Badou Jack this year have followed.
Selby claimed the IBF featherweight title in May 2015 when he defeated Evgeny Gradovich and has gone on to make three successful defences.
The undefeated Welshman said he is ready to give IBF mandatory challenger Josh Warrington “an educated boxing lesson” – in another all-British clash – assuming he comes through his latest defence in London on Dec 9.
Warren said: “I am delighted James and Lee are showcasing their talents on our last big show in London this year.
“I expect it to be a special night for James, defending his world title in his home city for the first time. Selby is a class operator and should he come through this fight. We will be looking to make the long-awaited fight with Josh in 2018.”