James DeGale and Lee Selby could prompt golden age for British boxing

The promotional rivalry that could lift British boxing to a new level ramped up this week when British world champions James DeGale and Lee Selby signed up to defend their belts on the same night at London’s Copper Box Arena.

DeGale, the IBF supermiddleweight title holder, and IBF featherweight king Selby both fight on Saturday, Dec 9 as part of Frank Warren’s stable of fighters, which is threatening to rival Eddie Hearn’s in a golden period for the sport in this country.

With the Ring Magazine’s 2016 Fighter of the Year Carl Frampton having signed an exclusive deal with Warren in recent weeks, and with Billy Joe Saunders having announced the next defence of his WBO middleweight crown last week, the veteran promoter is creating the kind of leverage with his BoxNation TV to rival Eddie Hearn’s relationship with Sky Sports.

Competition is good for the promoters, but even better for the boxers and fans, ensuring the most exciting bouts are put on.

“We’ve always been very competitive, and it has taken time to get where we need to be for the long haul,”

Warren, whose TV channel is six years old in December, told The Sunday Telegraph.

Warren created a dual broadcast deal with BT Sport this year, and it is beginning to pay dividends.“BT Sport has been a game-changer for us and having guys now coming to fight for us is fantastic,” added Warren.

“What we’ve also got is a group of young fighters coming through who by the end of next year will eclipse anything anyone else has – and I mean in the world. We’ve spent a fortune developing a lot of young fighters in recent years and we see that coming to fruition.”

December 9 is the night Credit: Getty images More