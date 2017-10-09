James facing very difficult situation at Bayern, admits Heynckes

The Colombian reportedly wants to return to Spain, with the language barrier proving a big issue since his arrival in Germany

New Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes admits James Rodriguez is in "a very difficult situation" but insists the player has his full support.

The Colombia international has struggled to settle in Germany since signing from Real Madrid on an initial two-year loan deal in July.

Reports in Spain claim James wants to return to Madrid, especially now that Carlo Ancelotti has departed Bayern.

Heynckes, who has taken over as coach until the end of the season, concedes the language barrier in particular is an obstacle but says he will stand by the 26-year-old.

Speaking at his official presentation as Bayern boss, he said: "James Rodriguez doesn't speak German. German football is very different to football in South America. It's a very difficult situation for a young player.

"However, he has to know that he can count on my support and my help because I like players with talent and I believe he has a lot of talent.

"I've seen his games for Real Madrid but I don't know him personally. When they come back [from the international break], I'm going to talk with them and give them some advice."

James has made three appearances in the Bundesliga this season, scoring once.