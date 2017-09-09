James makes much-anticipated debut for Bayern Munich against Hoffenheim

The Colombian got his first taste of Germany's top flight as he came off the bench in his side's 2-0 defeat against Julian Naglesmann's side

James Rodriguez came off the bench to make his Bayern Munich debut on Saturday, but the Colombia star could not help his side avoid losing 2-0 against Hoffenheim.

The midfielder made his eagerly-anticipated bow in Germany's top flight in the second half of Bayern's defeat against Julian Naglesmann's side.

James, who joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid, missed the start of the season through a thigh injury sustained against Liverpool in pre-season.

But the 26-year-old made his return to the field at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena as two goals from Mark Uth consigned Bayern to their first defeat of the new league campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti's men were victorious in their opening two games against Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen, netting five goals in the process.

But they will now be looking to respond in good fashion when they take on Anderlecht in the Champions League on Tuesday.