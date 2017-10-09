James McClean strike sinks Wales as Republic of Ireland secure World Cup play-off spot

Eight years ago, the Republic of Ireland had a World Cup play-off stolen from them. Last night, they stole one back. Yet unlike Thierry Henry’s handball in Paris in 2009, this was less grand larceny and more armed burglary: a textbook heist, an object lesson in big-game tactics and big-game courage. Ireland - technically limited, missing some of their best players and underwhelming for much of the qualification campaign - are two matches away from Russia next summer. Wales - gifted, garlanded and boasting one of the best players in the game - will be watching on television.

A single goal from James McClean was enough to settle this game, but in truth there was a lot more to it than that. Martin O’Neill sent his team out to spoil, to sunder, to disrupt and ultimately to survive. Amid the tumult of flying tackles and fraying tempers, Wales whistled and booed, fumed and fulminated, ran and passed their hearts out. As desperation turned to despair, they flung everything they could muster at the Ireland goal, roared on by an electrified home crowd. But they did not score.

And so Wales must contemplate a 15th consecutive World Cup without their participation, after failing to navigate one of the easiest of the qualifying groups. Gareth Bale, injured and watching from the stands in Cardiff, will be 32 by the time Qatar rolls along in 2022. Two years after the euphoria of France, Wales’s much-fabled golden generation has failed to deliver. A night that had begun with such promise, peaking with a spine-tingling a capella rendition of the national anthem, ended in bitter disappointment.

James Chester beats Daryl Murphy to the ball (Getty) More