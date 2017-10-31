James Vince returns to familiar Perth surroundings with ambition of kick starting Test career for England
It tantalises like a mirage, except this fresh vision does not shimmer in the heat. The spring rain has only just cleared up in Western Australia, and the southern-hemisphere sky - no fluffy clouds as in England - is dazzling bright.
Perth’s new 60,000-seater stadium has grown on the other side of the Swan River from the WACA ground, where England held their first light practice of football and fielding, and where their opening tour match starts on Saturday and the third Test will be staged in mid-December.
England’s cricketers can see this stadium from the block of apartments where they are staying: each player has his own bedroom but shares other living space, unlike in a hotel, to get to know the others. This squad does give the impression of being assembled in rather a rush, not so much the product of four years’ planning.
If the absence of Ben Stokes is one main reason why it is almost inconceivable England will win the Ashes series starting in three weeks, the third Test venue is another. If the new stadium had been built slightly quicker, if the WA government had signed it off a few weeks earlier, England would have played the third Test there with some hope of avoiding defeat - whereas at the WACA they are always whacked.
England supporters may think of the Gabba in Brisbane as hostile, but it is England’s dream venue - their home from home - compared with the WACA. At least they have won four out of 20 Tests at the Gabbatoir, albeit none since 1986-7. Out of 13 Tests in Perth they have won one - and that was in 1978-9 when Australia fielded their second XI because Kerry Packer had signed their stars - and have lost nine, including all of their last seven.
England do not lose at the WACA, they are wiped out. The uniquely high clay content of the soil - currently brought from Harvey River inland - does for them. Even when England won their last Ashes in Australia in 2010-11, they were blown aside here by Mitchell Johnson (six for 38) and his mates. It may be as well that the tourists’ two-day opener is against Western Australia second XI while the state’s first team plays in Sydney, so England’s improvised line-up - Mark Stoneman opening, James Vince at three, Dawid Malan at five, and Gary Ballance in reserve - should not be blown away this weekend; while Johnson will be at the WACA, but only preparing for the Big Bash and his four-over stints for Perth Scorchers.
Once this clay has been sun-baked, the extra-steep bounce has been too much for some of England’s finest. Of various captains, Graham Gooch averaged 19 in Tests at the WACA, Mike Atherton 16, Ian Botham 11, Paul Collingwood eight, and Mark Butcher 2.5. In these last defeats England have averaged 21.9 per wicket (against Australia’s 39), and their highest total of 353 was of course on the back of Stokes’s 120. A drop-in pitch at the new stadium - which might yet be used for England’s one-day international in late January - would not have had exactly the same properties, and certainly not the same dreadful memories.
Loose driving outside offstump has been the usual form of downfall for England’s batsmen at the WACA in particular, if not in Australia in general - and it was also what led to the termination of Vince’s initial run of seven Tests in which he did not reach 50. So it was a bold pick by the England coach Trevor Bayliss to push for Vince’s return at number three, once the experiment with Tom Westley had failed and Joe Root had exercised droit de seigneur by insisting he wanted to stay at number four.
At least Perth is not new to Vince, even if batting at three for his country will be. Vince’s first taste of living overseas was playing for the Melville club in Perth ten years ago, when he was billeted with the mother of Dmitri Mascarenhas, a player from Perth who played for Hampshire.
“Initially I didn’t expect to get the (England) call,” Vince said. “But after I did and I had a bit of time for it to settle in I was very excited to be coming here. It’s a great opportunity for me to establish myself in the team and kick-start my Test career.
“I haven’t heard anything specific from the management and there’s pretty much three weeks to go before the first Test with quite a few warm-up games, so I’m sure it will depend on how I go and how the other guys go as to what the final team is. If I do get the opportunity to bat three, then great.”
Vince says he has learned from experience. “Dealing with the on-pitch stuff and being more aware of different situations, shot-selection, that sort of thing. A couple of technical things, my bat-path, nothing major - and probably dealing with stuff off the pitch as much as anything, the scrutiny and analysis from the TV.
“I think everyone gets caught in the slips in Test cricket at times but I want to be a bit more selective in the balls I’m trying to attack and defend, and out here it could be that that’s a good scoring opportunity for me, if the ball’s not moving about. It (the cover-drive) is not a shot I’m going to put away. I’ll just try to be smarter in the times I use it and the balls I play it against.”
Vince is capable of an elegant Ashes century - were he to come in at number five against an old ball. At three against a new Kookaburra in the hands of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood? A different ball-game.