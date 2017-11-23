James Vince uses Matthew Hayden's 'no names' dig to help make Ashes statement: 'He probably knows who we are now'
Matthew Hayden labelled him one of the ‘no names’ in the England side so James Vince had a simple message at the end of his first day in Ashes cricket.
“Reading comments like that give you an extra incentive to go out and make a statement. If he didn’t know who we were at the start of the day he probably does now.”
Four years ago, in the same press room at the Gabba, Stuart Broad walked in after a good first day for England and threw down a copy of the Brisbane Courier Mail that had goaded him on the front page.
Vince is not quite as a showy as his bigger name colleague - and it didn’t exactly end well for England four years ago - but in his quiet, understated way, he savoured his moment after a Test highest score of 83.
“I have had stuff said since I got called up after my last effort at Test cricket and I guess it gives you a bit more fight, a bit more inspiration to prove people wrong,” he said. “I felt reasonably calm given the occasion and that it was my first knock in Test cricket for a while. I tried to enjoy it as much as anything but maintain focus and enjoy playing an Ashes Test at the Gabba without it getting on top of me. I got the balance quite right.”
This is the last Gabba Test pitch prepared before retirement by the groundsman Kevin Mitchell, and the Australians would have liked more pace as his farewell gift to them. Instead it played true for Vince and England but because it was softer than expected the bowlers were unable to unleash the Bodyline that was screamed for on the front page of the Courier Mail.
Pat Cummins, playing his first Test at home, saved Australia’s pace attack from a humbling first day after so much hype. His extra speed was crucial and the reward for running in hard all day was the wicket of Joe Root.
“In terms of a fast bowler’s wicket it was a dream wicket. It is one of the most satisfying I have ever got,” he said. “To set him up with a couple of overs of outswing and then bowl a big inswinger only comes off one in a hundred times but when it does it is a pretty special wicket. Fortunately it was their captain and I couldn’t be happier with that.”
The Gabba was hushed for most of the day, with a murmur a little like full house at Lord’s rather than a raucous Australian graveyard for touring teams. The last time VInce was here he was sat in the crowd with the Barmy Army four years ago when the Lions team were given a day off and a chance to sample an Ashes Test. This time he could savour it firsthand out in the middle. “The anthems are a nice start to the day, that gets a few shivers going down the spine. I was out there early so I didn’t have too much to time to think about it. You try and take a bit of it in while your batting but maintain focus at the same time.”