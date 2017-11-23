James Vince uses Matthew Hayden's 'no names' dig to help make Ashes statement: 'He probably knows who we are now'

Matthew Hayden labelled him one of the ‘no names’ in the England side so James Vince had a simple message at the end of his first day in Ashes cricket.

“Reading comments like that give you an extra incentive to go out and make a statement. If he didn’t know who we were at the start of the day he probably does now.”

Four years ago, in the same press room at the Gabba, Stuart Broad walked in after a good first day for England and threw down a copy of the Brisbane Courier Mail that had goaded him on the front page.

Vince is not quite as a showy as his bigger name colleague - and it didn’t exactly end well for England four years ago - but in his quiet, understated way, he savoured his moment after a Test highest score of 83.

Vince says he tried to enjoy the occasion of an Ashes Test

“I have had stuff said since I got called up after my last effort at Test cricket and I guess it gives you a bit more fight, a bit more inspiration to prove people wrong,” he said. “I felt reasonably calm given the occasion and that it was my first knock in Test cricket for a while. I tried to enjoy it as much as anything but maintain focus and enjoy playing an Ashes Test at the Gabba without it getting on top of me. I got the balance quite right.”