Jamie Bhatti's meteoric rise - how young prop went from almost quitting game to playing against the All Blacks

It has become a truism that rugby has changed forever, that where once Scottish players could emerge through the club scene, now the only way forward is via the pathway that grabs players in their mid-teens and channels them towards the hothouse academies at Edinburgh and Glasgow. If you’re a born-and-raised Scot and you haven’t blipped onto the two professional teams’ radars by the time you kiss goodbye to your teens, the new orthodoxy says that your chances of a Scotland cap are vanishingly slim.

Jamie Bhatti is the antidote to such chat, proof that the old ways linger on. On Saturday he came off the bench against the All Blacks after establishing himself as Glasgow’s first-choice loosehead, but a year ago he was working full-time as a slaughterman and playing club rugby, and two years ago he was so depressed at his lack of progress in the game that he came within one job interview of giving up rugby altogether. It is a stellar rise through the ranks that owes much to injuries, but even more to Bhatti’s desperation to escape his circumstances.

“I was 22 when I signed my academy contract and 23 when I signed pro, and there was definitely a time when I thought the pro thing had passed me by,” he says. “When I was at Stirling I was looking at other careers. I was working as a slaughterman and I’d have tried anything to get out of there. I didn’t want to be there for the rest of my days, and anything else would have done. Being there makes you want it more and work that bit harder so you don’t have to go back and do the manual labour, get up at half five in the morning, driving into your work.

“I applied for the police but messed up the interview. It was maybe a godsend I didn’t get it. I said [to the police] that if I got in I would have stepped away from rugby.”