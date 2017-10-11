Jamie Carragher's Premier League XI of 2017 - who does the Telegraph's new recruit name in his dream team?

Jamie Carragher has been unveiled as the Telegraph's new football columnist and straight off the bat we've asked him to select the 11 players who have impressed him most this season... his fantasy Premier League XI.

Goalkeeper

David de Gea (Manchester United)

Unfortunately I am going to have to start with a Manchester United player, who I actually think is the best keeper in the world at the moment.

Left-back

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

I think he has been outstanding in the 12 months he has been here. He has a superb defensive record with Chelsea and he scores goals.

Centre-backs

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)

Alderweireld last season was the outstanding centre-back. Alongside him, Belgium team-mate Vertonghen was not far behind.

Right-back