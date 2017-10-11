Jamie Carragher's Premier League XI of 2017 - who does the Telegraph's new recruit name in his dream team?
Jamie Carragher has been unveiled as the Telegraph's new football columnist and straight off the bat we've asked him to select the 11 players who have impressed him most this season... his fantasy Premier League XI.
Goalkeeper
David de Gea (Manchester United)
Unfortunately I am going to have to start with a Manchester United player, who I actually think is the best keeper in the world at the moment.
Left-back
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)
I think he has been outstanding in the 12 months he has been here. He has a superb defensive record with Chelsea and he scores goals.
Centre-backs
Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)
Alderweireld last season was the outstanding centre-back. Alongside him, Belgium team-mate Vertonghen was not far behind.
Right-back
Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
His Chelsea team play a slightly different system with three at the back, but Azpilicueta has to go in there as he is one of the best defenders in the Premier League.
Left midfield
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
It's a new position that he has been playing for Liverpool but he has been outstanding.
Centre midfield
N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)
The defensive player in the middle. He has gone from Leicester City to Chelsea and been the most impressive player in both sides.
Right midfield
Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)
The standout player at the start of this season. I think he is going to be a future Player of the Year contender.
Left winger
Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
He has been the outstanding player in the league over the past three or four years.
Right winger
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Last season without him Liverpool fell apart at times. He adds goals, pace, assists.
Centre-forward
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
We are three or four years in now and I think we will be saying the same in 10 years about him being the main striker in the Premier League.