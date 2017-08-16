Jamie Carragher's viral photo with 'a young Trent Alexander-Arnold' isn't actually Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold announced himself to football fans across the country on Tuesday night after scoring a superb free-kick in Liverpool's Champions League play-off win over Hoffenheim.

The 18-year-old full-back wheeled away in celebration, leaping with joy in front of the Reds' travelling support.

Manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the youngster for having the "balls" to step up and take the set piece, while former captain Steven Gerrard described his entire match as "a special performance".

​Jamie Carragher - another club legend - simply posted a photo on Twitter moments after the goal.

The photo - dating from 2009 - shows a young mascot standing alongside Carragher in the Elland Road tunnel.

The image quickly went viral, with many fans retweeting the post and celebrating the fact that a local lad was breaking through into the Liverpool first team and following in the foot-steps of his idols.

Except there was one problem. The photo doesn't actually show Alexander-Arnold, but a boy called Dion Simpson.





"I was a mascot back in 2009 against Leeds away, which is my hometown," Simpson, now 19, told the Liverpool Echo.

"And then last year Sky put some footage out on Sky Sports News which they thought was Trent, just before the recent EFL Cup game against Leeds last year.

"Then it went viral all last year - and now Carra has brought it back up again!"