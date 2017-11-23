Jamie Carragher explains what Pep Guardiola has done to make Kevin de Bruyne 'unplayable'
Kevin de Bruyne has been sensational for Manchester City this season – and Jamie Carragher believes his good form is all down to Pep Guardiola playing him in the same position week in, week out.
Manchester City remain unbeaten this season and currently enjoy a healthy eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, and De Bruyne has played a major part in their success.
After registering an incredible 18 Premier League assists last season, De Bruyne has already notched up six this term, having played an active part in no fewer than 23 goals for Manchester City this season.
And speaking on Monday Night Football Extra, Carragher has said Guardiola deserves praise for taking De Bruyne’s game to the next level.
“As soon as he came to the Premier League you knew he was a very good player. There was no doubt about that. But you were never quite sure about where he would play,” said Carragher on the programme.
“Sometimes it would be on the right, sometimes on the left, sometimes in the No 10 position. But the way Guardiola has set the team up, he's playing more of a central midfield role, a false eight as Guardiola calls it. I don't think it's something many other coaches would have done.
“Everything goes through you in central midfield but when you're in such good form every other player in the team wants to give you the ball, too. No matter how many stars they have in that side, they give the ball to De Bruyne.
“His right foot is like a wand but then you see the goals he's scored with his left - so how do you actually stop him? At the moment he's looking unplayable.”
Carragher added that De Bruyne’s ability to hit the back of the net from distance was also an invaluable skill, especially as so many teams sit deep against City looking to play on the counter-attack.
“It's vital to have someone in your team who can do that,” Carragher added.
“Think of Paul Scholes at Manchester United, Frank Lampard at Chelsea or Steven Gerrard at Liverpool. Top teams need someone who can score from 25 yards because they will always come up against packed defences.
“City beat Leicester's tight, boxed-in defence with some unbelievable football for their first goal on Saturday. It was just genius. But that's not the type of goal you'll score every week, so you need someone who can hit them. Players like that are few and far between, but De Bruyne can do that for City.
“He's also so difficult to stop in terms of his assists because he can move in and out of different positions with his current role.
“He's playing just to the right of a midfield three where he can slip players in but by moving five or 10 yards to the right he's in a crossing position and there's no better crosser of a ball in the Premier League, perhaps with the exception of Kieran Trippier at Tottenham.”