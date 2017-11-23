Jamie Carragher explains what Pep Guardiola has done to make Kevin de Bruyne 'unplayable'

Kevin de Bruyne has been sensational for Manchester City this season – and Jamie Carragher believes his good form is all down to Pep Guardiola playing him in the same position week in, week out.

Manchester City remain unbeaten this season and currently enjoy a healthy eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, and De Bruyne has played a major part in their success.

After registering an incredible 18 Premier League assists last season, De Bruyne has already notched up six this term, having played an active part in no fewer than 23 goals for Manchester City this season.

And speaking on Monday Night Football Extra, Carragher has said Guardiola deserves praise for taking De Bruyne’s game to the next level.

“As soon as he came to the Premier League you knew he was a very good player. There was no doubt about that. But you were never quite sure about where he would play,” said Carragher on the programme.

“Sometimes it would be on the right, sometimes on the left, sometimes in the No 10 position. But the way Guardiola has set the team up, he's playing more of a central midfield role, a false eight as Guardiola calls it. I don't think it's something many other coaches would have done.

“Everything goes through you in central midfield but when you're in such good form every other player in the team wants to give you the ball, too. No matter how many stars they have in that side, they give the ball to De Bruyne.

“His right foot is like a wand but then you see the goals he's scored with his left - so how do you actually stop him? At the moment he's looking unplayable.”

Carragher added that De Bruyne’s ability to hit the back of the net from distance was also an invaluable skill, especially as so many teams sit deep against City looking to play on the counter-attack.