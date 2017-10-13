Jamie Carragher gives damning assessment of Liverpool's hopes in Premier League this season

Jamie Carragher has been critical of the club's dealings in the transfer market: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he does not have confidence in Jurgen Klopp to deliver the Premier League title for Liverpool.

The Reds were the leading club in England before the top flight transformed in 1992, but they lost their mantle to rivals Manchester United after 25 years without a title.

Ahead of the two sides meeting on Saturday, Carragher has warned his former club’s fans not to expect that balance of power to be tipped any time soon.

“Liverpool will not win the title this season. I am not convinced Jürgen Klopp will ever be able to bring it back to Anfield. I am not sure when my old club will win it again. I certainly do not see it happening in the near future,” Carragher told the Daily Telegraph.

Carragher was critical of the club’s dealings in the transfer market, in stark contrast to the business United managed to do in the summer.

Jose Mourinho identified his targets – Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic, Victor Lindelof – and was able to act on them.

While Jurgen Klopp managed to land Mo Salah but failed in his pursuit of Virgil Van Dijk – or any other alternative – despite the defence being such a problem for Liverpool.

“No team have won the league conceding the number of goals of Klopp’s side,” Carragher added.

“I have seen startling statistics demonstrating the inefficiency of Liverpool’s defending. In the 111 games since Klopp took over Liverpool have kept 37 clean sheets. To put that into perspective, in one season under Benitez in 2005-06 we kept 33 clean sheets.

“You cannot win the title defending like Liverpool.”