Jamie Carragher joins Telegraph Sport: listen to his Total Football podcast interview

Telegraph Sport has announced Jamie Carragher as its new football columnist and contributor.

The former Liverpool and England defender, who played 737 times for his club and 38 for his country, will write a weekly column or interview which will be published online each Friday and subsequently in The Daily Telegraph on Saturdays.

He will also contribute to The Telegraph’s weekly Total Football podcast, and on other platforms.

In an extra and exclusive Total Football podcast interview with Chief Sports Writer Paul Hayward, published above to coincide with Carragher joining The Telegraph, he reveals why he is so obsessed by football; how he was terrified when he first stopped playing; how it felt missing out on a Premier League title; the possibilities of being a club manager one day; what qualities he feels are missing with current players plus what type of game he likes to watch now.

Carragher’s first column will be published on Friday 13 October on Telegraph Sport online and in The Daily Telegraph on Saturday 14 October.

Jamie Carragher said: “It’s well-known I’m fanatical about football, and there’s nowhere better to bring that passion than The Telegraph. It’s an honour to share my love of the game in a publication so recognised for its excellent football coverage. I can’t wait to add my own insights and join the team.”

Jamie Carragher has joined the Telegraph Sport team Credit: MATT THOMAS