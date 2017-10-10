Jamie Carragher joins Telegraph Sport: listen to his Total Football podcast interview
Telegraph Sport has announced Jamie Carragher as its new football columnist and contributor.
The former Liverpool and England defender, who played 737 times for his club and 38 for his country, will write a weekly column or interview which will be published online each Friday and subsequently in The Daily Telegraph on Saturdays.
He will also contribute to The Telegraph’s weekly Total Football podcast, and on other platforms.
In an extra and exclusive Total Football podcast interview with Chief Sports Writer Paul Hayward, published above to coincide with Carragher joining The Telegraph, he reveals why he is so obsessed by football; how he was terrified when he first stopped playing; how it felt missing out on a Premier League title; the possibilities of being a club manager one day; what qualities he feels are missing with current players plus what type of game he likes to watch now.
Carragher’s first column will be published on Friday 13 October on Telegraph Sport online and in The Daily Telegraph on Saturday 14 October.
Jamie Carragher said: “It’s well-known I’m fanatical about football, and there’s nowhere better to bring that passion than The Telegraph. It’s an honour to share my love of the game in a publication so recognised for its excellent football coverage. I can’t wait to add my own insights and join the team.”
In his interview with Paul Hayward Carragher spoke of his enduring love for the game. “I love the detail of football, because I think there’s a lot more to it than 22 players kicking a ball around a pitch,” he says.
“Detail fascinated me when I was a kid; I must say I watched every football show even when I was a player and I always felt I could add a little bit more than that. Just saying ‘that’s a great goal’ - well, where did it come from? Where did it start?"
Carragher joins The Telegraph’s roster of star writers which includes Will Greenwood, Brian Moore, Maggie Alphonsi, Michael Vaughan, Geoffrey Boycott and David Coulthard.
