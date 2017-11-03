Jamie Carragher: Mo Salah is the season's stand-out signing

Mohamed Salah cost £35m but looks a snip after scoring his 10th goal in 16 games for Liverpool - AFP

Of all the transfers last summer, none has had more impact than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Romelu Lukaku has also made an immediate impression at Manchester United – who have made a better start to this season - but Salah has only one goal fewer than the centre-forward. It is some goal rate.

Since Luis Suârez was sold to Barcelona in 2015, the most goals any Liverpool player has scored in a season is 14 (Philippe Coutinho in 2016/17).

Salah scored his 10th of the current campaign in midweek. When I saw Salah score his first for the club at Watford on the opening day, I felt this was a player who would score 15 this season. I underestimated. He is on schedule to get 25.

The Egyptian is more than a traditional winger. He is a wide striker with the ability to get into goalscoring positions every time he plays.

There has been plenty of criticism of Liverpool’s recruitment in recent years – much of it deserved. But just as with the signing of Sadio Mané in 2016, they have spent very well in bringing Salah back to England after his disappointing spell at Chelsea.

Paying over £35 million seemed risky, but as was the case with Mané, Salah already looks to be worth more than he cost.