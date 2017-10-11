Jamie George: 'I set the bar on Lions Tour, now I want to go beyond it'

Professional rugby sides are often looking for a bit of magic and Saracens have taken that idea rather literally as they prepare to launch the defence of their European crown.

“We had a magician in last week – Pete the Heat,” laughs their hooker, Jamie George. “It was very interesting. He wasn’t just performing magic. He was saying what his mindset was with the tricks and we managed to find a common ground where we took a few things from him to heighten our awareness on the rugby field.

“He was talking about the fact the trick happens before the big reveal. We took that for meaning work we do off the ball. People see the tries but it’s the kick-chase, working hard to get off the floor [that makes the difference].”

The problem for George is that all of his recent work has been in the glare of the spotlight. He is yet to start a Test for England but was a key man for the Lions over the summer, cementing his place in Warren Gatland’s team for all three Tests during the drawn series in New Zealand.

He has continued that form this season, scoring a hat-trick in last weekend’s 38-19 win over Wasps in a brilliant all-round performance.

George is congratulated after scoring one of three tries for Saracens against Wasps on Sunday More