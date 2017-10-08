Jamie George plunders hat-trick as slick Saracens thrash Wasps to go top of the Premiership

England hooker Jamie George plundered a hat-trick of tries as Saracens climbed to the summit of the Aviva Premiership with a 38-19 victory over Wasps at Allianz Park.

Owen Farrell was forced to withdraw from the bench shortly before kick-off due to a calf injury but the composure shown by Alex Lozowski meant the European champions were in good hands and his fly-half understudy finished with 18 points.

Saracens had galloped out of sight with half an hour remaining, George's trio of tries including one that saw him bullock over adding to Chris Wyles' opener to deliver the bonus point and a record win in the fixture.

The climb above overnight Premiership leaders Exeter was as much a story of Wasps' shortcomings as the excellence of Mark McCall's men

Even allowing for injuries that robbed them of Danny Cipriani and Jimmy Gopperth at fly-half - forcing full-back Rob Miller to deputise as conductor - and number eight Nathan Hughes, it was a poor performance.

Apart from Thomas Young, who provided manful resistance, few of last season's Premiership runners-up acquited themselves well as the club slumped to a fourth successive defeat for the first time since 2014 to remain a lowly 10th in the table.

Wyles was instrumental in Saracens' surge to a 12-0 lead after just 11 minutes, gathering Alex Goode's chip to touch down after Lozowski had started the move by weaving a path downfield.

Wyles scored the opening try (Getty) More