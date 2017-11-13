Jamie MacDonald dead: Former British judo athlete dies from cancer after inoperable brain tumour, aged 26

Jamie MacDonald, a former British judo athlete, had died from cancer at the age of 26.

Welshman MacDonald, from Maesteg, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2015, just one year after competing at the Commonwealth Games.

Writing on his blog, his mother announced his death on Sunday night. The post read: “Sadly Jamie lost the biggest fight of his life this afternoon. He died at home, peacefully and in no pain. Jamie is 26 years old, his 27th birthday will be in a week. Xx Jamie's mum.”

British Judo confirmed his death, and expressed their condolences to his family and friends after his long battle with the illness.

The statement read: “Everyone at British Judo would like to extend our deepest condolences to Jamie MacDonald's family and friends after he passed away following a battle with cancer. RIP Jamie.”

A number of tributes have been paid by his friends and colleagues, with MacDonald described by one his fellow Welsh judo competitors as the “cleverest, kindest, funniest” guys.

"Absolutely devastated to hear that Jamie MacDonald has lost his battle with cancer,” said former Wales teammate Natalie Powell, who competed at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. “Truly one of the cleverest, kindest, funniest guys I've had the pleasure of knowing.

“His courage over the last few years has been incredible.”

Two-time Paralympic gold medallist Aled Davies said: “Absolutely devastated to hear that Jamie has passed away. An incredibly brave man that inspired a lot of people. Was lucky enough to have him apart of @TeamWales most successful ever team in Glasgow 2014. RIP.”

MacDonald’s story was documented by the Stand Up To Cancer UK charity, which last month confirmed that his treatment had halted after the brain tumour restarted to grow earlier this year. As part of the campaign video, MacDonald compared his career in judo to his battle with the illness.