Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares face uphill struggle after defeat by Bryans

“We kind of had it on our racket,” admitted a crestfallen Jamie Murray, when he and his partner Bruno Soares were forced to swallow a bitter defeat against the Bryan brothers in their opening match at the O2 Arena.

Murray and Soares dominated most of the opening set and held three set points at 5-4, 40-15. But doubles is a volatile format, especially with its accelerated scoring format, and one wild shot can turn a match on its head.

That is what happened when Soares saw a nice, gentle ball floating towards him, and somehow contrived to blare his high volley a foot over the baseline. And after two more canny points from the Bryans, Bob and Mike – whose experience is such that they are making their 16th appearance at the Nitto ATP Finals – the contest was back on serve.

An emotional response now kicked in, manifested in a string of errors from Murray and Soares. Using all their experience, the Bryans grabbed a 7-5, 4-1 lead in a blur of accurate serving and razor-sharp volleys. Eventually, their opponents stopped the bleeding, breaking back and even stealing the second set on a tie-break. But they never quite regained their early fluency and the Bryans held their nerve to close out a 7-5, 6-7, 10-8 victory on the super tie-break.

The result leaves Murray and Soares with a difficult path if they are to repeat last year’s run to the semi-finals here. The Bryans may be the most successful doubles partnership in history, having won 114 titles together, but they are also 39 and less dynamic and explosive than they used to be. This year, they won two titles, while top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo – who are also in the same group – landed six.

