Jamie Murray: Louis Cayer has been huge for me, I wouldn’t have achieved what I have without working with him

On an indoor court at the National Tennis Centre, the eminent doubles coach Louis Cayer is hitting balls at Jamie Murray from close range. Very close range. If you tried this with your average park player, they would sustain enough bruises to make a join-the-dots puzzle.

Yet Murray needs no body armour. His uncanny reactions send each ball rebounding perfectly into play. “I call this ‘stealing’,” Cayer tells a small audience of open-mouthed juniors. “I want him to be clinical at the net, great offence, finish the point, but also steal points with his reflexes.”

It would be easy to take Murray’s mastery for granted. He is only a doubles player, after all, and the professional game still treats doubles as a second-class format. He is also far less rich and famous than his younger brother, Andy.

This week, though, Murray is the only Briton among the 24 invitees to Sunday’s Nitto ATP Finals. Last year he and his partner, Bruno Soares, reached the semi-finals at the O2 Arena to seal their position as the top doubles pairing of 2016. Not bad for a man whose tennis career was in danger of fizzling out in his early 20s, until his mother Judy recommended giving up singles.

The Murray we see today has little in common with the lost soul Cayer met 11 years ago, after Judy had asked him to take a look at her elder son’s game. As she writes in her autobiography: “He came back … with an amazing number of observations. He seemed to have noticed so many things about Jamie’s game that I hadn’t.” Cayer recalls his first meeting with Murray, when he asked about his goals. “He said he wanted to play the grand slams and to be in the top 100,” he says. “I said, ‘OK, it is good for me to know that you don’t know much. Top 100 in singles makes slams, in doubles you have to be top 70’. “I am tough on my players at the beginning. I want to see if they strive to be the best they can be, if they are keen, if they are courageous. I squeeze them to see what juice comes out.