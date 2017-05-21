Jamie Porter takes Essex to the top of County Championship Division One with emphatic win over Hampshire

Jamie Porter took Essex to the top of Specsavers County Championship Division One as they blasted Hampshire out twice inside three sessions to win by an innings and 97 runs.

Porter claimed seven wickets in the match, including a career-best five for 24 in the first innings, to help his side ease to victory at Chelmsford with a day to spare.

The visitors, who had resumed their first innings on 92 for seven, added just 23 more runs in pursuit of Essex's total of 360, and were asked to follow on.

But they slumped to 50 for five inside 27 overs with only captain George Bailey (32) showing any resistance, and although wicketkeeper Lewis McManus (37) and Gareth Berg (24) responded, they were eventually skittled out for 148 with Simon Harmer taking three for 23.

Kumar Sangakkara reached three figures for the second time in the match as Surrey eventually cancelled out Middlesex's first-innings lead heading into the final day at Lord's.

The Sri Lanka batsman, who scored 114 on his initial visit to the crease, finished unbeaten on 116 from a second-innings total of 194 for four to give his team a 96-run advantage after Dawid Malan's 115 and 112 from James Franklin had provided the backbone for Middlesex to post 411.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul was also a centurion as Lancashire attempted to rein in Yorkshire at Old Trafford.

Chanderpaul made 106 of his side's 264 for six by stumps on day three after Jack Brooks had joined Jack Leaning in hitting a century in the visitors' first-innings figure of 448 for eight declared.

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott was among the runs as Warwickshire piled the pressure on Somerset at Taunton.

Trott's 175 helped the visitors to 413 all out before the bowlers took over with Grant Thornton claiming the wickets of James Hildreth and Steven Davies as the hosts were reduced to 94 for four with opener Marcus Trescothick standing firm on 41 not out - surpassing 25,000 first-class runs in the process.

In Division Two, Worcestershire openers Daryl Mitchell and Brett D'Oliveira put on 243 for the first wicket as the visitors amassed 323 for three to give themselves a 48-run first innings lead over Derbyshire.

Mitchell made 120 and D'Oliveira 150 after the hosts had added 75 for the loss of the final four wickets to their overnight score to finish on 275 all out.

However, Glamorgan look to be in deep trouble after ending day three at Sophia Gardens still 49 runs adrift of Nottinghamshire's first-innings total of 448 with only five wickets remaining.

South African Colin Ingram top-scored with 72 not out as they reached 212 for five with Luke Fletcher adding two for 52 to his first-innings figures of three for 60.

Ingram's compatriot Colin Ackermann scored 89 as Leicestershire reached 420 all out in a rain-affected clash with Kent at Grace Road.

The visitors struggled in response with Dieter Klein's four for 48 helping to reduce them to 193 for five with Darren Stevens still there on 54.

Durham needed a middle-order fightback from Ryan Pringle and Paul Coughlin to edge towards 300 after being put in by Sussex on the opening day at Hove.

The pair put on 110 for the sixth wicket with Pringle making 60 and Coughlin 73 from a total of 287 all out as Jofra Archer claimed five for 76 and the home side reached the close on 43 for one despite losing opener Harry Finch in the second over.