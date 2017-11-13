Jamie Roberts handed Wales recall as Warren Gatland sweats on Jonathan Davies' ankle injury
Jamie Roberts has been handed a Wales recall after centre Jonathan Davies suffered an ankle injury in the final seconds of Saturday’s defeat by Australia that could rule him out of the rest of the autumn internationals.
The 31-year-old Harlequins centre, Roberts, was controversially left out of Warren Gatland’s squad for the autumn internationals, with the inclusion of Owen Williams, Owen Watkins and Rhys Patchell suggesting that the head coach was keen on a different style of play than the one based around the carrying ability of 83-cap veteran Roberts.
However, injuries have hit Gatland’s side over the first week of the November Tests, and after seeing Davies suffer a potentially serious injury in the final play of Saturday’s 29-21 defeat by the Wallabies, Roberts has been recalled to the squad for this week’s Test against Georgia.
Roberts signalled his intention last week to earn a recall for Wales in the hope of winning the seven caps he needs to reach his century of appearances for his country as well as feature in the 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign.
The two-time British and Irish Lions tourist turned out for Quins on Saturday in their 45-37 Anglo-Welsh Cup victory over Worcester Warriors, but has joined up with the international squad as cover for the injured Davies.
The extent of Davies’ injury is not yet known, with the Welsh camp hopeful that it will not be a series-ending setback.
Davies has emerged as one of the leading centres in Test rugby and was named the British and Irish Lions’ player of the series following his three Test performances against the All Blacks in the summer.
Bath prop Scott Andrews, on loan from the Cardiff Blues, has also been brought in as injury cover after Samson Lee missed the Cardiff encounter at the weekend with injury, while his replacement, Tomas Francis, is due to return to Exeter Chiefs at the end of the months that will rule him out of the final international against South Africa, leaving Gatland short on tighthead prop options.
Wales face Georgia this Saturday before taking on world champions New Zealand the following week at the Principality Stadium, and wrap up their autumn programme against the Springboks on 2 December that falls outside of the international rugby window, meaning that Premiership clubs are within their right to refuse the release of players for the match.