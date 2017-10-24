Jamie Roberts and Scott Williams dropped from Wales squad as Scotland call-up Welsh-born Luke Hamilton

Warren Gatland marked his return to Wales duty with a surprising squad announcement on Tuesday by dropping three seasoned internationals in Jamie Roberts, Scott Williams and Luke Charteris, including a player who made his professional debut last Saturday and naming another who will not even be eligible to play for his side until 2 December.

On the same day, the recently-appointed Scotland head coach, Gregor Townsend, named a 36-man squad that contains 10 debutants, one of which hails from Carlisle and another from Wales who has already represented their Under-20s side.

Confused? You bet.

Just a week after the England hierarchy expressed concern that their brightest young talents could be poached by rivals nations at academy level, both Wales and Scotland named squads that triggered plenty of head-scratching across the British Isles.

The most surprising talking point in terms of Gatland’s return from British and Irish Lions duty came in the axing of veteran Harlequins centre Roberts, who along with Scarlets centre Williams and Bath lock Charteris hold 215 international caps. To make matters more complex, Gatland called up Scarlets centre Hadleigh Parkes, the New Zealand-born Scarlets centre who does not qualify for Wales on residency grounds until 2 December – the day of their final autumn international against South Africa.

That means that Parkes cannot play in the matches against Australia, Georgia and New Zealand until he completes three full years as a Welsh resident, and leaves Gatland the choice of Owen Williams, Jonathan Davies, Tyler Morgan and Owen Watkin to fill his midfield from the 36-man squad that will be led by Ospreys lock Alun Wyn Jones. However, with Rhys Priestland recalled following his impressive form for Bath, Gatland could look to take a leaf out of his own Lions playbook and deploy two natural fly-halves by moving Dan Biggar to inside centre to accommodate the returning Priestland, echoing his decision to start Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell together during the summer.