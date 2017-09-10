Jamie Vardy backing Leicester to turn performances into points after stuttering start

Jamie Vardy believes Leicester are performing well enough to move up the table sooner rather than later: Getty

A tough start to the Premier League season has failed to dent Leicester City’s team spirit, says England and Foxes striker Jamie Vardy.

Leicester have a solitary victory from their opening four matches and are hovering just a place above the top flight’s bottom three. However, Vardy pointed to an unforgiving fixture list that has seen trips to the Emirates and Old Trafford already followed by the visit of the current champions to the King Power Stadium.

Vardy’s second-half penalty sparked Leicester into life but the home side could not fashion an equalising goal although the striker was agonisingly close to reaching a golden chance late in the game. Even the introduction of striker Kelechi Iheanacho, the club’s £25 million signing from Manchester City, could not help them rescue a point.

Vardy said: “We are still upbeat, we have had Arsenal away, Man United away and Chelsea at home and obviously Brighton at home where we got the win. But we have played well in each of those games. The performances have been good. We have to keep that up and the points will come.

"We have definitely left everything out there but it wasn't enough in the end. We were a bit disappointed with the first goal but up until that point it was an even game.

“We made changes at half-time to try and get back into it but they have scored again. But after that we have had quite a few chances and got ourselves back in it but it wasn't enough in the end. It was a clear penalty, I have just nicked in front of him and he has kicked my shin pads. It was a definite penalty. Their centre-backs were saying different but I am sure they will see on the replays. It was a penalty which got us back into the game and we have pushed and pushed but unfortunately it was not enough.”

View photos Morata got Chelsea on their way before Kante scored what would prove the winner (Getty) More

Chelsea took the lead through Alvaro Morata’s powerful downward header but found a winner from an unlikely source as N’Golo Kante found the bottom corner from 25 yards on his return to the East Midlands.

Kante, who won the title with Leicester before moving to Chelsea, refused to celebrate his goal in front of his old fans at the King Power Stadium.

He said: “When I come here I try to win, it was special and an important win. I am happy to score and to help the team win this game. It is always special to score against your old team and to help the team to win. Everyone knows I spent an amazing year here but I wanted to respect the stadium, the fans and not to do too much with my celebration."