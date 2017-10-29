Jamie Vardy and Demarai Gray give Claude Puel perfect start as Leicester manager against Everton

​It would be stretching a point to say the appointment of Claude Puel had got Leicester City supporters’ pulses racing. At a club which has had a roller-coaster few years, the Frenchman’s perceived grey personality made his arrival one of the more underwhelming events the King Power Stadium has witnessed in recent history.

And yet against Everton, a club currently searching for their own new manager after Ronald Koeman’s sacking, Puel began his reign with a victory which lifted the Foxes into mid-table and left the visitors stuck in the bottom three.

It was Leicester’s first home league success since August and it owed plenty to one excellent call by the manager in his first team selection. Puel’s decision to give Demarai Gray only his second league start of the campaign brought rich dividends with the England Under-21winger setting up the opening goal and scoring the second himself, via a fortuitous deflection off Jonjoe Kenny.

Leicester’s fast, vibrant start brought them a two-goal advantage inside half an hour. Puel, a respected coach who took Southampton to a cup final, was seen by some at St Mary’s as a man out of time in this age of celebrity-managers, but this was an encouraging start.

For Everton, by contrast, six days after Koeman’s dismissal, they had all the bounce of a burst Carabao Cup Mitre Delta in a first half when the game ran away from them. A visitor to the club’s training ground on Friday said it felt like a cloud had lifted after the departure of Koeman. The aloof Dutchman may have departed yet grey skies hover over Goodison still. A place in the bottom three entering November was not the plan when Farhad Moshiri sanctioned their summer spending spree.

Caretaker manager David Unsworth, coach of Everton’s title-winning U23 side, has at least until the next international break to stake his claim but his prospects must have dwindled already: this was his second defeat after Wednesday’s Carabao Cup loss at Chelsea. In all competitions, it was a ninth defeat in a confidence-draining 13-match sequence. Cue the cheeky chant from the Leicester fans: “All that money and you’re going down.”

Unsworth’s attempted solution, as against Chelsea in midweek, has been to bench some of the club’s high-profile summer signings. Gyli Sigurdsson, the club’s record signing started on the bench . Other summer arrivals – Sandro, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane and Nikola Vlasic – did not even make the bench, although injuries were a factor in the absence of the last two.

Gray put in a man-of-the-match performance (Getty) More

By the time Everton got into the game, it was already too late. Wes Morgan and Ben Chilwell had already gone close when Demarai Gray set up the opening goal with a dazzling run after 18 minutes.

Gray picked the ball up five yards outside his own penalty box and set off. Tom Davies could not keep up with him and on he sped past Idrissa Gueye and Wayne Rooney too before sliding in Riyad Mahrez down right who crossed for a Jamie Vardy tap-in.

Leicester were cutting through Everton with ease, their pace too much for Everton’s ageing defence to handle.

After 29 minutes, Leicester had their second goal. Gray was subsequently awarded the goal by Opta but it was one that Jonjoe Kenny, Everton’s young right-back will relive in his nightmares. Captain of Unsworth’s U23s last season and a member of England’s U20 World Cup-winning side, Kenny swung a foot at Gray’s cross and it flew on beyond him and into the far corner.

Everton remain stuck in the bottom three (Getty) More

Everton’s two biggest threats came via Aaron Lennon. Prior to Leicester’s second goal, Rooney had played him in with a brilliant pass and the winger had only Kasper Schmeichel to beat but took the wrong choice, driving the ball across the six yard box, rather than shooting.

Before the break Lennon then went down under a challenge from Christian Fuchs, who did not win the ball but Andre Marriner waved play on. And that, given Everton’s lack of a cutting edge, essentially was that.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Ndidi, Iborra; Gray, Mahrez (Okazaki 75), Chilwell (Albrighton 83); Vardy (Iheanacho 90).

Subs: Hamer, Dragovic, King, Slimani.

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Davies, Gueye; Lennon (Baningime 46), Rooney (Sigurdsson 73), Mirallas (Niasse 46); Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Robles. Schneiderlin, Holgate, Lookman