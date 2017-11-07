January transfer boost for Liverpool as Juventus rule out Emre Can raid

Juventus have no intention of making a move for Emre Can in January despite his contract running down at Liverpool.

The Germany international is set to become a free agent next summer, with no fresh terms agreed at Anfield as yet.

An inability to put an extension in place means that the Reds run the risk of losing Can for a limited fee over the winter or for nothing at the end of the season.

That situation means that the 23-year-old is free to speak to any interested parties outside of England from January, regarding a permanent deal at that stage or a pre-contract agreement.

Juventus have been heavily linked with a move for his services but the club’s CEO, Giuseppe Marotta, insists that they will not be bolstering their ranks when the transfer window re-opens.

He told Rai 2: "We will not sign anybody in January.

"We are currently achieving our objectives in the Champions League, where we have a hard group."

Juve sit second in their Champions League group at present, behind La Liga giants Barcelona.

