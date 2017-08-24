Januzaj to dedicate first Sociedad goal to former Man Utd boss Van Gaal

Adnan Januzaj does not have fond memories of Louis van Gaal, but has special plans for the Dutchman when he opens his Real Sociedad account.

Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj plans to dedicate his first goal for his new club to Louis van Gaal, with whom he had a "difficult" relationship during their time at Manchester United.

Januzaj made just nine Premier League starts across two seasons under Van Gaal and endured a less than successful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund during the 2015-16 campaign.

Van Gaal's successor Jose Mourinho also deemed Januzaj surplus to requirements and loaned him to Sunderland for the previous season, before the Belgium international decided a permanent move away from Old Trafford was best for his career, agreeing a five-year deal at Sociedad last month for a reported fee of €11 million.

Currently struggling with a hamstring injury, Januzaj sat out Sociedad's 3-2 win at Celta Vigo last weekend to open their La Liga season, and the 22-year-old has special plans for Van Gaal when he opens his account.

"If I score a goal I will dedicate it to Van Gaal," Januzaj told AS.

"I don't want to talk about him, but everyone knows how many problems I had with him.

"We didn't have the best of rapports. It wasn't easy, it's very frustrating and difficult when you are in a situation like that."

Although Mourinho also sent him out on loan, Januzaj bears no ill-feeling towards the Portuguese.

"I have nothing bad to say about Mourinho," he added. "I have no criticism of him as a coach. From the beginning he was fair."