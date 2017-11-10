Marcelo scores stunner in comfortable Brazil triumph over Japan

A stunning strike from Marcelo was the highlight of Brazil's comfortable 3-1 victory over Japan at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Friday.

The Real Madrid left-back lashed a sensational effort from just outside the box into the top-left corner with his weaker right foot as Tite's side made it back-to-back triumphs having finished their World Cup qualifying campaign with one win in three.

It was Neymar who opened the scoring in Lille, though, converting a penalty after referee Benoit Bastien made use of the VAR system. However, he failed to double his tally when Eiji Kawashima saved his second spot-kick of the match.

Marcelo ensured the Japan goalkeeper's celebrations were short-lived with a thumping strike, before Gabriel Jesus continued the strong start to his burgeoning international career with his eighth goal in 12 caps.

Maya Yoshida hit the woodwork before Jesus struck, but Japan - who left out star trio Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki - pulled one back when Tomoaki Makino headed past substitute keeper and debutant Cassio.

There was to be no comeback, though, as Tite's men saw out the victory in routine fashion and now face a trip to Wembley to test themselves against England on Tuesday.

After Giuliano and Jesus made early breaks into the box, Brazil were awarded a penalty by referee Bastien following a VAR review.

Replays showed Yoshida hauling Fernandinho down in the box and Neymar took full advantage, sliding the ball into the bottom-right corner after a stuttering run-up sent Kawashima the wrong way.

The referee pointed to the spot again after Hotaru Yamaguchi sent Jesus to ground. Neymar switched corners and Kawashima guessed right this time to turn the forward's attempt around the post.